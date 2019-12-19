Star Wars: Domhnall Gleeson Open to Returning As General Hux if the Story Is Right

✖

Domhnall Gleeson is known for an array of roles ranging from Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise to Caleb in Ex Machina, but in recent years he's become best known for playing General Hux in the Star Wars sequels. Sadly, Hux did not survive the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but with so many prequels in the franchise, fans shouldn't discount seeing the character again. In fact, Gleeson recently spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his upcoming series, Frank of Ireland, and the topic of returning as Hux came up.

"A couple people have asked because there is so much stuff happening in the Star Wars universe, but it’s always about if the story’s good. I’m up for anything if the story’s good, you know? So yeah, bring it on, if so, and if not, I think I did plenty. Three movies is a lot," Gleeson shared.

Last year, Gleeson was speaking with IndieWire and admitted he wished Hux had a bigger role in The Rise of Skywalker. "It would’ve been nice to stick around a little bit longer, for sure," Gleeson shared. "It would’ve been nice to see the spy thing play out a little bit, but J.J. [Abrams] knows what he’s doing, and I heard a kind of gasp in the cinema when it happened, so I guess he was right."

"The film is what the film needed to be, I think," Gleeson noted. "There’s always stuff that you would like to see more of, but you can’t have a 17-hour film, I’ve been told. Apparently, that’s not allowed, so I was happy with what was there."

As for Frank of Ireland, the new comedy series sees Gleeson teaming up with his real-life brother, Brian Gleeson, who plays the titular character. The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 16th. You can read Rotten Tomatoes' official description of the series below:

"Frank of Ireland follows Frank, a 33-year-old catastrophe and misanthropic fantasist in arrested development who's convinced that the world owes him. He's also our hero. He has a tenuous hold on reality, a single room in his mother's home, an ex he can't get over, and a loyal best friend, Doofus. This is the hilarious story of a man's hapless search for respect. We don't want him to succeed, but it's fun to watch him try."

Would you like to see Gleeson return as General Hux? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently streaming on Disney+.