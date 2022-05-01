Star Wars: Emperor Palpatine Star Ian McDiarmid Teases His "Presence" in Upcoming Show

✖

When it comes to the legacy of Star Wars, there are a few actors who have appeared in the original trilogy as well as the prequels and sequels. Back in 2019, fans of the films were shocked when Emperor Palpatine actor, Ian McDiarmid, appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. With so many projects happening across the franchise's timeline, there's always room for characters to appear again. While it seemed as though McDiarmid's days in the role may be done, he recently teased that he could be showing up in one of Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars projects. During McDiarmid's panel at the Imperial Commissary Collectors Convention (via Star Wars News Net), the actor hinted that he was involved with either Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi or Star Wars: Andor.

"There's a certain show coming soon set right around the time I may have considered to be very active. Whether or not you will see my physical body, I cannot comment on. But you will certainly feel my presence," McDiarmid shared.

Considering Andor takes place before the original trilogy and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, there's always a chance for an Palpatine cameo. However, we're rooting for McDiarmid to have some sort of involvement with Obi-Wan Kenobi considering the show is seeing the return of multiple prequel stars. Ewan McGregor is returning to the titular role and Hayden Christensen is returning to reprise his role as Darth Vader. The cast also includes the return of Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars.

"I think I have to accept that, thanks to my ungrateful granddaughter [Rey Skywalker], my annihilation was finally final. [But] of course [Darth] Vader is back in the new [Obi-Wan Kenobi] television series, so I suppose it's not impossible that one day his mentor might be discovered once again skulking in the shadows," McDiarmid previously told Metro.

In addition to the returning actors, Obi-Wan Kenobi will include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, helmed the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.

Are you hoping McDiarmid will show up in Obi-Wan Kenobi? Tell us in the comments.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th.