‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Leaked Photos Reveal Potential Spoilers

While we continue to wait for any news regarding Lucasfilm‘s finale to the Skywalker Saga in Star Wars: Episode IX, some more unsavory sources are starting to release new information about the film.

While it’s difficult to verify the validity of Reddit users, the authenticity of this image makes it clear that there are some interesting surprises in store for J.J. Abrams‘ return to the Star Wars franchise. Check out the image below, and see what you can glean from the series of concept art and test images.

The most notable images are of Kylo Ren’s repaired helmet, Rey in all-white garb, and Lando Calrissian looking just like he did in Solo: A Star Wars Story. There are also a lot of new creatures and droids, and it’s not clear just how significant these characters will be when Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters.

If the images are accurate, they also confirm that Richard E. Grant will be playing a First Order officer while Dominic Monaghan’s character will be a part of the Resistance. Poe Dameron’s “Adventure” appearance also very close to how the character appears in set photos, possibly indicating that these reference photos are valid.

It remains to be seen how the Star Wars franchise will wrap up, but the end of the saga is definitely proving to be an emotional moment for everyone involved. Anthony Daniels, who has portrayed C-3PO in EVERY film except for the Han Solo spinoff, recently posted an emotional tribute after wrapping on the set of Episode IX.

“Today was 3PO’s last on Episode IX. He’s sad – so am I. But we’re so proud to have worked with such a lovely, talented cast & crew lead by [director] J.J. [Abrams] & [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy]. I’ll miss everyone but I’m glad to know that we’ve been making something exceptional together, to share with the waiting world.”

While we’ve yet to experience the ending to this saga, Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver indicated that he’s had a good idea all along and that knowledge has helped inform his character’s development.

“With Star Wars, I had one piece of information on where it was all going, and that’s where it has been in my head for a long time, and things were building towards that,” Driver said to Deadline.

We’ll get to see how it all turns out when Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters in December.