Rumor: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Footage Already Arriving at Theaters

The official title of Star Wars: Episode IX has yet to be revealed, leading fans to wonder when we could get our first official look at the film with either footage or official photos. A glimpse at a teaser trailer could be arriving imminently, with one source claiming to Fantha Tracks that a cryptic digital file has been delivered to UK cinemas that could contain the footage.

“A major UK cinema chain has received a Digital Cinema Package (DCP) from Disney this morning called ‘TT1-SW9,’ (Teaser Trailer 1 Star Wars 9). It’s encrypted with a KDM (Key Delivery Message) so they can’t view the contents until they get the key,” the site claimed. “No news on when they’ll get the key, but they had the Aladdin trailer DCP for two weeks before it came out on Monday…therefore, Friday might be the day, but that’s pure speculation.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

A file from Disney that could be deciphered to represent the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX, in addition to the necessity of an encrypted key to watch the file, would fall in line with security measures the studio would utilize to ensure the teaser didn’t leak.

These clues might make sense on paper, but these details don’t entirely fall in line with the traditional marketing strategy of previous Star Wars movies released by Disney. With Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the title was revealed early in November of 2014 and the teaser debuted in theaters later that month, with the film releasing in December of 2015. With Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the title was announced in January of 2017, with the teaser debuting at Star Wars Celebration that April, then landing in theaters that December.

The next major release from Disney is Captain Marvel, which lands in theaters in three weeks. With Star Wars Celebration kicking off a month later, it would be unexpected to debut the first teaser with a theatrical release as opposed to holding off to debut the teaser at the convention. However, the first teaser trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story debuted on Good Morning America, with that year’s Star Wars Celebration revealing a behind-the-scenes reel of footage from the spinoff film.

In this regard, it’s possible that, with this film being the culmination of the Skywalker Saga, Disney could announce an event where the teaser will debut, followed by its release in theaters, with Star Wars Celebration seeing the reveal of behind-the-scenes footage and possibly the announcement of what films will follow Episode IX.

With Disney yet to reveal any news about the film since it announced production had started last summer, fans are left wondering what to expect from Star Wars: Episode IX. Stay tuned for details before the film hits theaters on December 20th.

Do you think we could be getting a teaser for the film in the near future? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!