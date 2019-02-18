‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Title Reveal Date Possibly Leaked

Fans are eager to learn anything about the new Star Wars movie, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lucasfilm is keeping a very tight lid on J.J. Abrams‘ end of the Skywalker Saga. Luckily, we might just have learned some key information about Star Wars: Episode IX.

According to anchor Mark Allen of Morning Blend, via ABC 10 in Sacramento, fans can expect an embargo on Star Wars news to lift soon. But after posting about his trip to Pinewood Studios on Instagram, the TV personality teased that fans could expect a title reveal on an annual Star Wars holiday:

It remains to be seen how accurate Allen’s information is, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Lucasfilm dropped a major bombshell on May the 4th, the yearly commemoration of all things Star Wars. However, it would be strange considering Star Wars Celebration is taking place in mid-April; the title for the upcoming Star Wars film is usually confirmed before the event.

Either way, it’s an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan as we gear up for Episode IX, which recently wrapped filming. We still know very little about the film, except for a few rumors and some interesting details provided by actor Oscar Isaac.

“The way they’ve been shooting it right now is looser than it’s been for the last two times,” Isaac told IndieWire. “It does feel like a relief to get on set and feel like, ‘Oh, we can try things.’ It’s a testament to J.J. coming back and feeling confident. There’s less pressure for it to be right. We just want to make a good movie and have a really good time while doing it… Often, you do feel like you’ve got to find your way to make something more alive, but this time, it’s been the opposite. There’s no need to smuggle anything in there.”

Isaac also addressed the backlash to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and assured that the movie wouldn’t change its direction or kowtow to fan expectations because of the cranky internet response.

“Luckily, since I’m not directing it, producing it, or distributing it, I don’t have to worry so much about fan expectations,” Isaac said. “Also, not all fans have the same expectations … People had very strong feelings, but there wasn’t as much of an organized way to speak out about it.

“People that run blogs and websites need content,” he added. “So it’s like, ‘There’s some content!’ Five people on Twitter. Hundreds. Whatever it is. Then you make it into a story.”

Star Wars: Episode IX will premiere in theaters this December.