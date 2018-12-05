Star Wars: First ‘Episode IX’ Footage Potentially Coming This Month

Production on Star Wars: Episode IX kicked off this past summer with fans having to settle for leaked photos from the set to satiate our curiosities about the film. While it’s an unconfirmed report, Collider claims that fans should get out first look at a teaser trailer for the film in the coming weeks.

to those wondering, December is ALWAYS a huge month for new trailers. If you’re a Disney fan, you can look forward to the first footage from #Frozen2 and @starwars episode 9 this month. Would be shocked if both aren’t revealed by December 25th. pic.twitter.com/mylWXs6vyq — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 5, 2018

Over on Twitter, Steven Weintraub claimed that not only will fans get our first glimpses of Episode IX, but also of the highly-anticipated Frozen 2. It’s unclear whether he was relaying information he learned from an official source or it was merely an educated guess, but being in the first week of the month, we still have plenty of time to learn if his reports are accurate.

Trying to determine when the trailer will debut based on trends is tricky, as the previous two films in the Skywalker Saga had a wide range of how far ahead of the film’s release their trailers debuted. With Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans witnessed the first teaser trailer 13 months before the film hit theaters. Another teaser trailer debuted in April of 2015, eight months before the film’s release, with another full-length trailer debuting in October.

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans didn’t see the first teaser until April, with the following months offering a number of new TV spots and trailers.

Were Disney to release a teaser for the culmination of the Skywalker Saga, it would help build anticipation for the sequel even further and, given the divisive reaction to The Last Jedi, a good teaser could win fans back. Given that the last Star Wars film to hit theaters, Solo: A Star Wars Story, was a critical and financial disappointment, Lucasfilm is likely to pull out all the stops when it comes to reinvigorating interest in the franchise, even if it means debuting a teaser a year before the film’s release.

Regardless of when the first teaser will debut, Lucasfilm isn’t known to surprise viewers with marketing materials, so we’ll likely have advanced warning of when the first footage will debut.

Star Wars: Episode IX will land in theaters in December of 2019.

