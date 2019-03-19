‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Oscar Isaac Teases More Scenes Between Poe and Finn

The final chapter in the Skywalker Saga debuts this December, though fans have yet to learn the film’s title or see any official look at the adventure. Various members of the cast and crew have teased minimal details about Star Wars: Episode IX, leaving us to piece together these details to conjure theories about what the film will hold. During a recent interview, Oscar Isaac admitted that he has much more screen time with John Boyega, seemingly confirming the rumors that Poe, Finn, and Chewbacca will go off on their own journey at one point during the film while Rey, Rose, and BB-8 embark on a different mission.

“I think the one thing I can say is that it has been the most fun for me, particularly working with John Boyega because we have just had so much more to do together and we just really connected in a great way,” Isaac shared with Metro. “It was really a wonderful way to finish it for me because John was the first person I met right when I screen-tested. It was just with me and him. So it just felt like a real full-circle thing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s worth noting that Isaac specifies his character has more scenes with Finn than in previous films, though their interactions in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi were limited. Those brief scenes, however, showed off the exciting chemistry between the two characters that won over countless fans.

While fans haven’t seen any official production stills, director JJ Abrams confirmed that shooting had wrapped on the film by posting a photo of Isaac, Boyega, and Daisy Ridley all sharing an embrace behind the scenes. Isaac confirmed that the emotional experience of finishing the film wasn’t something he had experienced in his career.

“When we were finishing, the thought that, ‘Oh my God, that’s it, we are not going to be together like this again, ever’ was really emotional,” the actor shared. “I never did a TV show or anything where I had a recurring role — and you don’t know where the story is going but you know you are in it. It was a big challenge. But it’s also really fun to have three films to develop a character over.”

Fans will see the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga when Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

Are you looking forward to seeing Poe share the screen with Finn? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!