Oscar Isaac Teases the State of the Resistance in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

Throughout much of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Resistance was attempting to evade destruction by the First Order, with the two forces colliding on Crait, resulting in the remains of the decimated Resistance barely escaping annihilation. Heading into Star Wars: Episode IX, it’s unclear what state the Resistance could be in and whether their numbers grew, though star Oscar Isaac offered teases of the status of the organization.

“(They) are guerrilla fighters, adhering closer to something like the Revolutionary War fighters or even the guerrillas in Cuba with Che and Fidel and all these guys living in the mountains, coming down to do some attacks, and going back and trying to hide from the ’empire’ of the United States. It’s that kind of ragged at this point,” Isaac shared with USA Today.

The original trilogy of films established that the more heroic members of the Rebel Alliance could survive any ordeal, though these new films, including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has shown that Lucasfilm has no problem killing off any character when the story demands it.

“You hear about stories with (George) Washington as a general, where lots of people died based on their orders, but that is part of leadership and that push-and-pull in the fight for figuring out what’s the way to move forward,” Isaac shared. “It is a war movie. I mean, above and beyond, it is a movie about warriors.”

The Last Jedi delivered audiences many action-packed sequences, though, based on the above description about the characters being warriors, it’s likely that the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga will offer audiences the most intense action scenes the series has seen yet.

While a majority of audiences were satisfied with the previous film in the franchise, a vocal minority of fans have spent the months since The Last Jedi‘s release decrying the events of the film, particularly the way Isaac’s Poe Dameron was forced to evolve within the military. During a recent interview, Isaac shared his excitement that fans had such passionate reactions to that film’s narrative.

“I love that,” Isaac shared with Yahoo Entertainment in response to fans who staged a mock court martial based on Dameron’s actions in the film. “It’s incredible, because you have people actually engaging with the ethical question of war and what leadership is. The last thing you want is for people to watch a movie and be like, ‘Great,’ and then move on. With [The Last Jedi], the conversation continues and can stir real emotions. You’re having a conversation about actual things that matter, you know?”

Fans will see the state of the Resistance when Episode IX hits theaters in December of 2019.

