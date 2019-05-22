Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker First Look Reveals New Rey, Kylo Ren Costumes

The first look at the final chapter of the Skywalker saga is here. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) appear on twin Vanity Fair covers. The new issue of the magazine features a story about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As is fitting for the fashion magazine, Kylo and Rey are both in new costumes. You can take a look at both below. As with the stories about Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this story features cast photos by award-winning photographer Annie Leibovitz. Take a look at the covers below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will end the Star Wars sequel trilogy and serves as the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. The film sees Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams return to direct following Rian Johnson’s work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson. Johnson’s film proved divisive because he chose not to take dangling plot threads from The Force Awakens in their most obvious directions, including in regards to the mystery of Rey’s parents. Johnson has said that he’s okay with Abrams doing similar things with the story of The Last Jedi, and in fact, kind of hopes he does.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with [Abrams] but I’ve actually really enjoyed sitting back waiting to get my popcorn opening day and see how the thing turns out. I cannot wait,” Johnson said at CinemaCon.”Like I said, I want to let go of all my expectations, I want to sit back, I want to be entertained. I want to be surprised. I want to be thrilled. I want him to do stuff that I wasn’t expecting him to do and just go along for the ride. For me, that’s why I go to the movies.”

Star Wars: Episode IX stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff launching in 2020 and The Mandalorian TV series on Disney+.