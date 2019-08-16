This Star Wars Fan Theory Changes Everything About The Episode IX Trailer

There are still a couple of months to go before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters and fans have been anxious since the moment that trailers hit. A new Sith Trooper variant had one fan on Reddit ready to look at the events in the trailer completely differently. The question remains: How much can you let the audience in on during a trailer without spoiling the film?

Rise of Skywalker‘s creative team knows the stakes here and are rightfully playing things very close to the vest. This strategy ended up working very well for Avengers: Endgame, but even that movie couldn’t stop certain plot points from getting out to the public. Fans knew about those white “Quantum Realm” suits for a while before the movie premiered. This Redditor thinks they’ve got a similar tip from a merchandise leak that may blow the lid off the footage at the fanbase’s disposal.

*Possible Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker follow*

Basically, the superweapon that Palpatine has in this movie is not a destructive force in the exact vein of the Death Star. Rather, the new device ends up terraforming the planet and leaving the surface red in its wake. Its a brutal subversion of the original trilogy’s destruction of planets as showing what kind of evil the heroes are dealing with.

This information comes after another Reddit user recently discovered a t-shirt with some shocking text, which seemingly came from the official StarWars.com website.

All that text on the shirt points to Kylo Ren‘s place within the story of the film and how he factors into that battle we see Rey in during the trailer footage. Star Wars fans have had different responses to these revelations, but the fact is that the filmmakers have the audience in the palms of their hands. Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) still lurks out there and there’s a small chance that t-shirt isn’t official. The true nature of the Sith Troopers is bound to be more complicated.

“In The Rise of Skywalker, we have new troopers that are completely different in design.” director JJ Abrams mentioned during a video exhibit at San Diego Comic-Con last month. “The materials, the color, the lines…there is something about the aesthetic of it that just felt absolutely right. I cannot wait for people to see the work that everyone’s done.”

“Our movie was not just following what we had started [with The Force Awakens], it was following what we had started and then had been advanced by someone else [with Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. So there was that, and, finally, it was resolving nine movies,” Abrams also shared in an interview earlier this year. “While there are some threads of larger ideas and some big-picture things that had been conceived decades ago and a lot of ideas that Lawrence Kasdan and I had when we were doing Episode VII, the lack of absolute inevitability, the lack of a complete structure for this thing, given the way it was being run, was an enormous challenge.”

