Star Wars Fan Theory Predicts the Rise of the Mandalorians

There are a lot of questions about the future of the galaxy after Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have both hit, seemingly setting the course of history in stone. But there are a lot of nooks and crannies to explore, especially when it comes to the culture of warriors from the planet Mandalore, a group that has always been shrouded in mystery. While series such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels have provided more details about their importance in the galaxy, the new series on Disney+ has shown that they are close to extinction in the time of the New Republic.

But a new fan theory for Star Wars: The Mandalorian suggests that this is just a setback for the culture before they once again reach a place of prominence in the galaxy. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A lot of these points are well constructed in the context of the Star Wars galaxy, especially when it comes to the Death Watch and their apparent spread throughout the galaxy. We will see if they actually manage to pull themselves together in an attempt to restore Mandalorian culture.

As we saw in the finale, Mandalorians are on the run and many of them have either been killed or driven into hiding. The fact that their culture compels them to protect a creature like the Child AKA Baby Yoda makes it clear that the code of honor is still intact, and that preserving their integrity is just as important as surviving.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has made it clear that these aren’t just opportunists hoping to improve their status in the galaxy, like Boba Fett. Instead, Mandalorians are nuanced and focused on the task at hand, and the Star Wars galaxy would benefit from their presence.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.