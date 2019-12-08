Star Wars Fans Can Bid on a Chance to Attend The Rise of Skywalker’s European Premiere with Anthony Daniels

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is less than two weeks away from hitting the big screen, which means the film’s cast is gearing up for the debut of the final installment to the Skywalker Saga. Many of the movie’s stars have been involved with Omaze contests which will allow some lucky winners to attend the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, but Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) is taking a slightly different approach. Currently, the actor is auctioning off two tickets to the European premiere on the site Givergy. The winner of the bid will get to attend the premiere and meet Daniels.

The description for the auction is as follows:

“Attend the premiere of STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER and have the opportunity to meet Anthony Daniels. Be the first to see the conclusion of the Star Wars saga surrounded by the incredible cast and crew who brought it to life — and then attend the post film cast and filmmaker reception. Please note, there are two tickets available.”

Currently, the bid stands at £1,500.00, and the proceeds will go to Central London Samaritans, which “has provided emotional support for anyone who, for whatever reason, is struggling to cope” for over 66 years. According to the Givergy site, the charity has volunteers that are “there around the clock, every day of the year” to help “anyone is distress.”

You can bid on the tickets here.

During a recent interview with Variety, Daniels was asked about his last day on set.

“It was difficult not to tear up a bit,” Daniels revealed. “Partly because J.J. [Abrams] said some really nice things and all the crew were listening and watching. I have to admit it was an emotional moment, but I knew it was coming. It wasn’t even a scene in which I said anything. For once, Threepio was in a scene without butting in. But I felt it’s such a terrific movie that I thought it was okay to say goodbye. I feel satisfied with this one. I have something to be proud of that, you know, as I say goodbye.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.