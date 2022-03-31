Star Wars Fans Celebrate Ewan McGregor's 51st Birthday Ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere
Happy Birthday, Ewan McGregor! The actor known best for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels turned 51 on March 31st. Today was a big day for fans of McGregor. Not only are they celebrating his birthday, but the Internet is abuzz with the news that the upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is being pushed back by two days. Now, the series is set to premiere on May 27th, which is during Star Wars Celerbration in Anaheim.
"Hello, Star Wars fans. Thank you for all your incredible support and response to Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have some important news. Our premiere date is moving just a couple of days, from Wednesday to Friday, May 27th," McGregor shared in a video earlier today. "But here's the exciting part: the first two episodes will premiere together. So make sure you tune in to both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, streaming Friday, May the 27th, exclusively on Disney+."
In addition to commenting on the new Obi-Wan Kenobi release date, many fans have taken to Twitter today to celebarate McGregor's birthday. In addition to posts about the actor's Star Wars character, many folks are also reminiscing about his other roles. You can check out some of the posts below...
Hello To Ewan ONLY
Today we have a very special happy birthday wish! Happy birthday to the one and only Ewan McGregor himself! As the legend said, "Hello there"! pic.twitter.com/sVw3scPGEn— Wookieepedia (@WookOfficial) March 30, 2022
Love From Ewan's Daughter
Obi-Wan Forever
Happy birthday to the incredible, Ewan McGregor!
It's amazing to have you back, we love you ❤ pic.twitter.com/1typ0ftERA— Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff2) March 31, 2022
Throwback
On Ewan McGregor's birthday, revisit his first starring role—alongside Kerry Fox & Christopher Eccleston—in Danny Boyle's diabolical thriller SHALLOW GRAVE (1994), a macabrely humorous tale of guilt & derangement about three roommates who embark on a series of very bad decisions. pic.twitter.com/3NuY8QPw0a— Criterion Collection (@Criterion) March 31, 2022
The Range
Happy birthday to Ewan McGregor! pic.twitter.com/JCkvS5XuEv— Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) March 31, 2022
Obi-Pun
Happy birthday to Ewan McGregor, star of Star Wars, Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge and many more. Have a belter Ewan! pic.twitter.com/dq0A4i4H90— Being Scottish (@BeingScots) March 31, 2022
Please and Thank You
Wishing Ewan McGregor a very happy birthday today! 🎂 May he continue to bless our screens for a long time. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/h9bkZFRWne— Ewan McGregor Daily (@EwanDaily) March 31, 2022
Facts
Happy birthday Ewan McGregor thank you for pioneering the lightsaber twirl— Jim does a Star War (@ObsKenobs) March 31, 2022
Is It May 27th Yet?
A very happy 51st birthday to #EwanMcGregor! There are lots of things we could say, but Twitter doesn't give you enough characters, so let's just say we can't wait to see his Obi-Wan again on our screens in 2 months! 😭🥳 pic.twitter.com/3eDhAEf65n— All Things Kenobi (@allthingskenobi) March 31, 2022
Cute Story
Happy birthday to Ewan McGregor, who once walked past me as I took a huge bite of a bagel with too much cream cheese and said "Holy shit, it's Ewan McGregor." He smiled. It was very nice.— Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) March 31, 2022
More Musicals, Please!
Hbd to an all-time fave of ours at Super Yaki, Ewan McGregor! Keep on starring in cool, multifaceted roles and maybe do another musical one of these days. For us. 🎂💘🥳 pic.twitter.com/8zgfhcdKjo— super yaki (@SuperYakiShop) March 31, 2022
The FINAL Cover
Happy Birthday Ewan McGregor! #ObiWanKenobi debuts with two episodes on May 27 #StarWars #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/DDY8kSLWbn— Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) March 31, 2022
What's Your Fav?
Happy birthday, Ewan McGregor! From 'Trainspotting' to "Halston," Ewan has 95 acting credits. Which one is your favorite? https://t.co/uenaCxlrmN pic.twitter.com/XXlSQ8EHpO— IMDb (@IMDb) March 31, 2022