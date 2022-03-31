Star Wars Fans Celebrate Ewan McGregor's 51st Birthday Ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere

Happy Birthday, Ewan McGregor! The actor known best for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels turned 51 on March 31st. Today was a big day for fans of McGregor. Not only are they celebrating his birthday, but the Internet is abuzz with the news that the upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is being pushed back by two days. Now, the series is set to premiere on May 27th, which is during Star Wars Celerbration in Anaheim.

"Hello, Star Wars fans. Thank you for all your incredible support and response to Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have some important news. Our premiere date is moving just a couple of days, from Wednesday to Friday, May 27th," McGregor shared in a video earlier today. "But here's the exciting part: the first two episodes will premiere together. So make sure you tune in to both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, streaming Friday, May the 27th, exclusively on Disney+."

In addition to commenting on the new Obi-Wan Kenobi release date, many fans have taken to Twitter today to celebarate McGregor's birthday. In addition to posts about the actor's Star Wars character, many folks are also reminiscing about his other roles. You can check out some of the posts below...