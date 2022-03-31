Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Date Moved, Two Episodes to Debut at Once

✖

The wait for the debut of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi just got a little bit longer, with Disney announcing today that the premiere of the TV series has been pushed from May 25th to May 27th. Given all of the various highly anticipated projects that have earned major delays over the past two years, this is a relatively small setback, with Ewan McGregor himself delivering the message through a video, where he also revealed the good news that, when the series does premiere, fans will be able to witness the first two episodes. Check out the premiere of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27th.

"Hello, Star Wars fans. Thank you for all your incredible support and response to Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have some important news. Our premiere date is moving just a couple of days, from Wednesday to Friday, May 27th," McGregor shared in the video. "But here's the exciting part: the first two episodes will premiere together. So make sure you tune in to both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, streaming Friday, May the 27th, exclusively on Disney+."

With May 25th being the anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars: A New Hope, it seemed like an obvious pick to have the Obi-Wan Kenobi series premiere on that date, leaving audiences to wonder why such a delay had been made in the first place.

One possibility is that, with Star Wars Celebration being held that same weekend, there is a marketing event tied to the debut of the episodes, potentially allowing fans to witness the first two episodes in a massive group setting, as opposed to the series debuting shortly before the event kicks off. While some theories initially claimed that the Star Wars series would be pivoting to Friday debuts so that Marvel Cinematic Universe series could premiere on Wednesdays, StarWars.com confirmed that this is a one-time event and all subsequent episodes of the series will premiere on the streamer on Wednesdays.

What's interesting is that May 27th will be the premiere date of Season 4 of Stranger Things, ensuring that this weekend will have an abundance of content for fans to consume.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on May 27th.

