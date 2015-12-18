Star Wars: Finn Trends on Social Media as Fans Wish He Got More Attention in Sequel Trilogy

Star Wars fans first met John Boyega's Finn when Star Wars: The Force Awakens hit theaters in December of 2015, with that film's conclusion including the reveal that Rey had latent Force powers. Given that Finn was the first new character in the first teaser for the film that we saw, and much of that film's marketing campaign centering around the character, fans were shocked to learn that he wasn't the sequel trilogy's burgeoning Jedi, even if he was still a compelling character. In subsequent films, Rey only gained more attention, with her and Kylo Ren's journeys becoming a focal point of the films.

To say that fans were disappointed with Finn's trajectory would be a bit of an understatement, as many thought that the storytelling opportunities that were presented in The Force Awakens, as well as Boyega's acting talents, were squandered as his character was sidelined. Fans aren't the only ones who were frustrated, as Boyega himself has vented his frustrations about not only his character's treatment on-screen, but also his own treatment on set and during promotional campaigns ahead of the release of the films.

With a return of Finn at any point in the future seeming unlikely, fans have taken to social media to express their frustrations with him being sidelined, as well as celebrating the character's triumphs.

Scroll down to see what Star Wars fans are saying about Finn!