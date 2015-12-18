Star Wars: Finn Trends on Social Media as Fans Wish He Got More Attention in Sequel Trilogy
Star Wars fans first met John Boyega's Finn when Star Wars: The Force Awakens hit theaters in December of 2015, with that film's conclusion including the reveal that Rey had latent Force powers. Given that Finn was the first new character in the first teaser for the film that we saw, and much of that film's marketing campaign centering around the character, fans were shocked to learn that he wasn't the sequel trilogy's burgeoning Jedi, even if he was still a compelling character. In subsequent films, Rey only gained more attention, with her and Kylo Ren's journeys becoming a focal point of the films.
To say that fans were disappointed with Finn's trajectory would be a bit of an understatement, as many thought that the storytelling opportunities that were presented in The Force Awakens, as well as Boyega's acting talents, were squandered as his character was sidelined. Fans aren't the only ones who were frustrated, as Boyega himself has vented his frustrations about not only his character's treatment on-screen, but also his own treatment on set and during promotional campaigns ahead of the release of the films.
With a return of Finn at any point in the future seeming unlikely, fans have taken to social media to express their frustrations with him being sidelined, as well as celebrating the character's triumphs.
Finn was the most original character in the sequel trilogy and I'll die on the hill that he deserved better https://t.co/1TXGW3rAR8 pic.twitter.com/EXTzzq8By5— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) January 19, 2021
Finn was one of my favorite sequel characters until they ruined him and the last two movies. @JohnBoyega deserved better. He should have became a Jedi at the end pic.twitter.com/AQt1ZE7znC— Nelson Productions (@ttnelson114) January 19, 2021
Remembering how much finn (and john!!) was cheated pic.twitter.com/JPdZeqwryB— b (@crescendohh) January 19, 2021
Finn had potential to be one of the best characters we ever got in Star Wars. It’s been over 3 years since he was sidelined in the sequel trilogy and it still upsets me to this day. John really deserved better, to be marketed like this and then sidelined is just awful. pic.twitter.com/ko2yIXozEU— 🎒 (@kingbackpackii) January 19, 2021
jedi master leia and padawan finn is such a powerful concept pic.twitter.com/9voJc877Ua— bea (@worshipfuIness) January 19, 2021
you can’t tell me either of these scenes had no significance. you can’t. finn was supposed to be a jedi. pic.twitter.com/8Xh1nFSmOM— ☻☮︎ spider-ben!︱✰✿ ࿔ GORILLAZ BRAINROT (@BIDERVERSE) January 19, 2021
kylo ren is trending rn so i just thought i should say that finn deserved to be the male lead in the sequel trilogy over kylo ren :) pic.twitter.com/6rsqv7kt3V— astrid | wandavison era (@jessicadamnd4y) January 19, 2021
i will never stop talking about finn holding a lightsaber, he deserved better pic.twitter.com/Q21hLSstLd— erin ☆ ceo of jumpsuit ahsoka (@sunsetahsoka) January 19, 2021
Finn was the only sensible character out of the whole main cast who was reduced to a one note secondary character in the later films. Give respect where respect is due to John Boyega for portraying this role perfectly, even when the character was awful. pic.twitter.com/JCEi0V1zX1— Indianapolis Jones (@AjIndianaJones) January 19, 2021
concept: the entire star wars sequel trilogy redone in an animated format where finn is rightfully a jedi pic.twitter.com/uZLgesM3te— athena ♆ (@mymyatwaterloo) January 19, 2021