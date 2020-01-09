Star Wars Fan Chronicles the Hilarious Journey of Snoke Funko Pops

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived late last year and fans are still digesting the film. One fan finally got to complete their journey through the sequel trilogy with a bunch of Supreme Leader Snoke Funko Pops. It’s truly hilarious to see Jeremy Shipp’s confusion at all these figures. Why are there hundreds and how would people react to the fact that Star Wars: The Last Jedi would severely hamper interest in the character. The road through this entire thing is nothing short of hilarious and worth a scroll. Shipp’s thread begins all the way back in 2018 and it took over two years to buy all of those figures. He chronicled the collection in times of plenty all the way until the store was almost out of them. The entire thing is pretty bizarre, but it only feels right that there was some resolution to this story about Snoke.

“How many Snokes should we order?”

“100.”

“Do you think they’ll sell?”

“Yeah, of course!” pic.twitter.com/6OmR7TYmW9 — Jeremy C. Shipp (@JeremyCShipp) January 18, 2018

Rise of Skywalker editor Maryann Brandon spoke with HuffPost about the curveball with Snoke from the film. It turns out that the visual of all those vats would not be enough for some fans. After all this time, that makes sense, but this is a film where Palpatine is brought back in the first couple of words of the iconic crawl. Nevertheless, the editor brings much-needed perspective to the proceedings. It makes sense when laid out with the explanation, but some people will likely never read these words and be left in the dark. Keep in mind that the filmmakers had to keep up that breakneck pace.

“Sir, I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we’ve almost sold out of Snokes.”

“Are you thinking what I’m thinking?”

“Probably not.”

“Let’s stock more Snokes.”

“Sir? We can’t just–“

“It’s decided! Bring on the Snokes!” — Jeremy C. Shipp (@JeremyCShipp) October 1, 2019

“I just think that came up as a visual effect that we thought would be really fun for an audience, to create a visual that would tell that whole story,” Brandon said. “I believe that’s successful. We didn’t have to change a lot of dialogue. You just see one shot […] and you kind of get it. I love stuff like that. We can just have a moment where you just see something in the background and you go, ‘OK, I totally get that.’”

J.J. Abrams had a lot of explaining to do when it comes to that first sequence with Palpatine. He told Uproxx that he had his part to play in this conclusion a while ago.

“Well, when you look at this as nine chapters of a story, perhaps the weirder thing would be if Palpatine didn’t return,” Abrams said. “You just look at what he talks about, who he is, how important he is, what the story is — strangely, his absence entirely from the third trilogy would be conspicuous. It would be very weird.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in theaters.