Galactic Starcruiser: An In-Depth Look at the Unique Star Wars Cabins

The incredibly immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience launches at Walt Disney World on March 1st, taking guests on a two day journey through space. Fans of both Star Wars and Disney Parks have been anxious to see what the experience has in store, as well as what the actual accommodations look like. Ahead of the launch, ComicBook.com had the chance to attend a preview event at the Starcruiser, getting an in-depth look at the Halcyon ship, its inhabitants, and the cabins where guests will be staying.

The Starcruiser is supposed to be a high-end cruise, albeit one through outer space. The cabins themselves resemble those you’d find on a cruise ship, completely made over for the worlds of Star Wars. The design throughout each piece of the cabin is wonderfully Star Wars, helping transport you to a galaxy far, far away.

As great as these rooms look, however, they aren’t very big. It feels like they were designed specifically for families with small children, and any room with multiple adults will likely feel a little cramped. It’s only for two days, and you likely won’t be in the cabin very much, but some guests may expect a more spacious living space given the Starcruiser’s pricepoint.

To give you a more detailed look at the cabins themselves, we gathered some photos from the Halcyon that you can check out below.

The Beds

The initial photos that Disney released from the Starcruiser showed what the beds look like, and what you see is what you get. There’s a large bed in the center of the room with a couple of small bunks against the inside wall.

Sliding Doors

Like in Star Wars, the doors to cabins on the Halcyon slide open, rather than swing. Unfortunately, they aren’t the automatic doors seen in the movies. You’ll unlock your cabin with a Halcyon-specific MagicBand, then a handle can be pulled to slide the door open.

“Berths”

The bunks featured in the rooms are built into the walls and they’re actually known by another name. In-universe, these smaller bunk beds are called berths.

Hidden Table & Chairs

The cabins in the Halcyon aren’t what anyone would call “spacious,” so they get creative with the space they have. Underneath the viewport on the far wall there is a table that pulls out, along with two stools to sit on.

Retractable Viewport

Part of the experience of the Galactic Starcruiser is the feeling that you’re flying through space. Every “window” throughout the entire ship is synced to the same animation, so there will always be continuity with the views. If you’re flying through hyperspace on the bridge, you’ll see hyperspace from the cabins.

The viewports in the cabins actually actually have a retractable screen that allows you to “close the window” if you want it to be darker in the room when it’s time to sleep. A button below the port pulls down the screen.

D3-O9

A droid named D3-O9 may be the most important character aboard the Halcyon. D3-O9 is a droid that essentially lives in each cabin, powered by a new artificial intelligence that allows her to interact with a guest throughout their stay. She remembers your name and the things you’ve told her, offering you advice throughout your experience.

D3 lives in a panel on the wall in the cabin and she can be called upon at quite literally any time. As things happen in the story on the ship, D3 is aware of them, and she’ll talk with you about them. The D3 in each room will be different because the experiences of the people in each cabin are different.

Vidscreen

The vidscreen on the wall facing the bed can be a lot of things. It’s a map of the route being traveled by the Halcyon. It’s an information station. It’s also a regular TV that has regular TV channels just like in any other room at a Disney resort. The remote is pretty unique, as well.

Bathrooms & Storage

The bathrooms in a Starcruiser cabin are exactly what you’d expect them to be. They’re standard bathrooms with a sink, shower, and toilet. It just so happens they look a little more like they belong in another galaxy.

There is a closet with a sliding door across from the bathroom, allowing guests to hang clothes up or leave garments folded on shelves.