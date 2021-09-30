Disney World Announces Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Opening Date

Disney World’s immersive Star Wars hotel will open early next year. Disney Parks just announced that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open on March 1, 2022. Fans can start booking their trip beginning on October 28, 2021. Disney Vacation Club members, Disney Passholders and Disney Visa Cardmembers will also be contacted for a “special booking opportunity” in the coming weeks. The new hotel is unlike anything else as Disney World, as it immerses visitors in a Star Wars story that plays out over the course of two days. Visitors will spend most of their time on the Halycon, a galactic starcruiser “making their way through the galaxy.” Various cast members in the hotel will play Jedi, smugglers, and First Order agents, and visitors are encouraged to dress up and get in character for the entire trip. The vacation package also includes a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studio.

More information about vacation packages can be found at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser website.

The full experience is described as follows: “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.”

“Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together,” they continue. “As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!”