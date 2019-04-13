Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Debuts New Coke Product Packaging Available at the Park

The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience will not take a pause when Disney parks guest s need some refreshment. During the Disney Parks panel at Star Wars Celebration, the company unveiled a partnership with Coca-Cola to include newly-designed Coke bottles that will fit within the Star Wars saga.

Disney showed a brief commercial showing a Disney guest hiding from First Order Stormtroopers in Black Spire on Bantuu. She opens a crate with the Coca-Cola logo, but in Aurebesh, the language of the Star Wars universe.

The drinks available in the Thermal Detonator-shaped bottles are Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite. There will also be a bottle with Dasani water.

During the panel, Disney also showed off footage from the new rides and stills of the detailed environment. Disney also confirmed Paul Reubens is back to voice Rex, the original Star Tours droid who is now a DJ. Jim Cummings is also back to voice Hondo. Yoda will also be weaved in, with Frank Oz voicing the character. John Willias was also picked to write brand new music for the attractions.

The day before the panel, Hasbro unveiled its exclusive figures that will be available at Galaxy’s Edge. The First Order three-pack will include Kylo Ren, Commander Pyre from Star Wars Resistance and a Mountain Trooper. The Smuggler’s Run pack includes Rey, Chewbacca, Hondo Ohanka and two Porgs. Lastly, the droids pack will include Rex, BB-8, R2-D2 and Rex.

The two main rides at Galaxy’s Edge are Smuggler’s Run, which lets visitors pilot the Millennium Falcon with Hondo, and Rise of the Resistance. In the second ride, new Resistance recruits take part in “a climactic battle against the First Order, including a faceoff with Kylo Ren. Their journey takes them inside a full-size starship and aboard a nearby Star Destroyer.” There will also be a Droid Depot to help customers build their own droids and Savi’s Workshop, where guests can build lightsabers.

Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland on May 31 and at Walt Disney World on Aug. 29.

