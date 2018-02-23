Star Wars Resort At Walt Disney World First Look Released

The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of Lucasfilm has not only allowed for new films to be created in the Star Wars saga, but theme parks have been able to heavily integrate the property. In addition to Walt Disney World Resort getting the Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge attraction, it is also developing an entire immersive hotel experience that will be connected to the attraction. Check out new visuals of the hotel below.

The official Disney Parks site reads, “The immerse experience offered at this hotel will stand out among all of our resorts around the globe. As you can see, families visiting this resort will board a starship alive with characters and stories that unfold all around them during their voyage through the galaxy – and every window has a view of space!”

“The resort will also be seamlessly connected to the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, allowing guests a complete Star Wars experience,” the site adds. “Guests visiting the resort will be welcome to participate as a resident of the galaxy by dressing in Star Wars-inspired attire.”

The attraction will also feature familiar locations, like the Millenium Falcon, while introducing guests to the all-new planet of Batuu.

Disney described the new location as follows:

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space.

“It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

The attraction is set to debut in 2019, so it’s unclear if this new planet will play a role in any of the films.

