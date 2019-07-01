Bring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Treats Home With the Official Cookbook

The epic Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction has officially opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, California and is set to open at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on August 29th. It’s safe to say that every Star Wars fan wants to experience it, but ticket prices have skyrocketed and it won’t be in everyone’s budget. The good news is that an official Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge cookbook is on the way that will allow you to make some of the delicacies created for the park’s Black Spire Outpost village at home.

What’s more, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook from Chelsea Monroe-Cassel and Marc Sumerak is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for only $23.33, which is 33% off the list price. Note that the release date is November 5th, and you won’t be charged for the book until it ships. You’ll also get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. This could be that discount, so lock it down while you can.

Specific details about the recipes in the book haven’t been revealed thus far, but if they’re based on the treats from the parks, you know it’s going to be good. The official description reads:

“Inspired by the cuisine from the exciting new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed lands at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook is the ultimate source for creating out-of-this-world meals and treats all the way from Black Spire Outpost.”

“This exciting new cookbook is inspired by the cuisine from Disney’s hugely anticipated theme park expansion, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Based on the delicious delicacies found in Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, this cookbook provides Star Wars fans with a wealth of delicious intergalactic recipes. Engaging, fun, and informative, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook is the definitive guide to the delectable cuisines of a galaxy far, far away.”

