Walt Disney World Raises Annual Pass Ticket Prices Ahead of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opening

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has officially opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with fans of the franchise flooding the park to experience the all-new attraction. Currently, fans make a reservation ahead of their visits to score themselves a four-hour window to visit the area, allowing them time to peruse the various activities Galaxy’s Edge has to offer. The attraction won’t be debuting at Walt Disney World in Orlando until August 29th, which will likely utilize a similar reservation system when it opens its doors. Some devout Disney fans might be disappointed to discover that Walt Disney World is raising its annual pass prices before Galaxy’s Edge opens.

Walt Disney World Info revealed the details of the price increases on their site, noting that some passes will be increased by $225. Change to the Florida resident annual passes are as follows:

Disney Premier Passport (Walt Disney World and Disneyland admission) – Price increased $150 from $1,949 to $2,099

Disney Platinum Plus Annual Pass – Non-Florida Resident price increased $225 from $994 to $1,219, Florida Resident and DVC Member price increased $150 from $849 to $999

Disney Platinum Annual Pass – Non-Florida Resident price increased $225 from $894 to $1,119, Florida Resident and DVC Member price increased $150 from $749 to $899

Disney Gold Annual Pass (FL Resident and DVC Members Only) – Price increased $90 from $609 to $699

Disney Silver Annual Pass (FL Residents Only) – Price increased $50 from $479 to $529

Disney Theme Park Select Annual Pass (FL Residents Only) – Price remained at $439

Disney Weekday Select Annual Pass (FL Residents Only) – Price increased $30 from $319 to $349

Epcot After 4 Annual Pass (FL Residents Only) – Price increased $20 from $289 to $309

Disney Water Parks Annual Pass – Price increased $9 from $130 to $139

Disney Water Parks After 2 Annual Pass (FL Residents Only) – Price increased $10 from $79 to $89

While some fans might be disappointed with the increase of price, star Mark Hamill previously claimed that visiting the attraction was an even more enjoyable experience than making the movies themselves.

“We were in a cutout cockpit of the Millennium Falcon with the stagehands rocking it and so forth,” Hamill revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “When you get on [Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run], you experience it in a way that you never did making the movie. We were just pretending. Here, they do everything for you.”

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuted at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is open now at Disneyland and opens at Walt Disney World on August 29th.

