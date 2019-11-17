Star Wars’ Greedo Actor Trolled by Co-Star Following Disney+ Scene Edit

There were a lot of interesting revelations and discoveries when Disney+ launched earlier this week but the biggest of them may have been the new edit of the Cantina scene — also known as the “Han Shoots Greedo” scene from Star Wars: A New Hope. Sharp-eyed fans noticed that the Disney+ version of the iconic scene had been changed once again, this time with Greedo saying something that sounds like “maclunkey!” just before getting shot. The moment, or more specifically the word “maclunkey,” has since spawned quite a few memes and it turns out a bit of trolling as well, at least for the actor who played Greedo in that iconic scene.

In an interview with Empire (via CBR), Paul Blake — the actor who played Greedo — revealed that another Star Wars actor, Mike Carter who played Jabba’s Twi’lek Bib Fortuna, had trolled him a bit over the mysterious new utterance by sending him a hilarious text.

“Mike Carter, who plays Bib Fortuna, the guy in Jabba’s palace with the strange long ears, he texted me and said, ‘MACLUNKEY!’ I said, ‘What the f**k are you talking about?’ He said, ‘New discovery! It could be as important as Howard Carter and the Tutankhamun tomb.’” Blake said. “I didn’t know what he was talking about for 10 minutes, until I had a look at the scene and thought, ‘Oh right, yeah.’ Disney or Lucasfilm, they’re the last people that ever inform us of anything really — unless it’s the lawyers, then we hear from them pretty quick.”

Generally, Blake isn’t the only person who wasn’t quite sure what “maclunkey” meant. The mystery utterance captured fan attention with many trying to determine what, if anything, it meant. One person, however, pointed out that in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace the pod racer pilot Sebulba made a similar “maclunkey” utterance, one that roughly translates to “this’ll be the end of you.”

If that is in fact the case, then it actually makes a bit of sense in the context of Cantina scene. Greedo may be the one who ended up deceased, but he didn’t necessarily have the best of intentions for Han Solo. Telling Han that “this will be the end of you” in this particular context works.

Beyond that, though, the “maclunkey” edit also makes sense when one considers that George Lucas himself made the edit. On Tuesday, ComicBook.com reached out to Disney for comment on the issue and confirmed that yes, “the change was made by George Lucas, prior to the Disney acquisition.” Entertainment pundits have offered further explanation, which Disney has also confirmed. Basically, George Lucas reportedly began to make this alteration to the Han / Greedo scene as part of his Star Wars 4K conversion process for the 3D re-releases that ultimately never made it onto store shelves. So, instead of the more lit version of the scene (in which Greedo clearly shoots first) that fans saw in the ’90s Star Wars OT re-releases , what we have on Disney+ is a 4K conversion of the original blessedly dark and grainy footage from A New Hope, that Lucas has slightly tinkered with.

