One Major Bounty Hunter was Cut From ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Following his debut in The Empire Strikes Back, bounty hunter Boba Fett became a fan-favorite character thanks to his foreboding appearance, with many audiences wondering if he will be making an appearance in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story. Fans will have their questions answered when the film hits theaters, but the film’s screenwriter said there was another bounty hunter he desperately tried to get into the movie, yet failed.

WARNING: Minor spoilers below for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Boba Fett wasn’t the only bounty hunter to debut in Empire, as his introduction took place alongside treacherous mercenaries, with Solo co-writer Jon Kasdan trying desperately to get one of his favorite characters, Bossk, into this film.

“My favorite Star Wars character too, by a hundred percent!” Kasdan shared with Inside the Magic. “I will say that there was a lot of effort on the part of this guy [points at himself again] to get Bossk into the movie. Desperately trying to, and there was not even resistance exactly. More what it was is that in the process of telling the story and refining the script, he kept falling out. And I kept trying to sneak him back in.”

Unlike Fett, Bossk never got a follow-up appearance, leaving many fans to wonder what happened to the reptilian-looking bounty hunter. Fans might still have those questions, but Solo at least offers a hint at his narrative before seeing him in Empire.

“It went back and forth, and there did come a moment early in pre-production where I was like, ‘Guys, why do we keep taking Bossk out?’ And the guys were like, ‘There’s just no place for Bossk,’” Kasdan admitted. “And then once we were shooting I was like, ‘Well can we at least indicate [his presence]?’ Because he represents– and here’s why he’s important– because he’s so badass. He is like the Lee Van Cleef character in The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly or something. And you want to believe that these characters live in a world where that guy, and all those bounty hunters lined up along that wall in Empire, are moving around and in proximity. That’s really cool.”

For now, fans will have to settle for merely a mention of the bounty hunter in Solo: A Star Wars Story, landing in theaters May 25th.

