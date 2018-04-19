‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Gets New UK Poster

The upcoming standalone Han Solo film has had the cards stacked against it for nearly a year, between director shake-ups, reshoots, and marketing materials controversies, though with a little over a month left before Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters, Lucasfilm has begun to sell the film as the sci-fi heist film it wants to be. You can check out the new UK poster for the film below.

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Trouble for the production first began when directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller departed the project with reportedly only a few weeks left of principal photography. Ron Howard then stepped in to finish the film, though the updated reshoot schedule prevented original star Michael K. Williams from staying involved, requiring Howard to replace the actor with Paul Bettany.

When marketing materials finally began to emerge to promote the project, one artist drew attention to the character posters resembling album covers he created, not only in composition but also in color scheme, resulting in Lucasfilm releasing new character posters for the film.

New international posters then debuted which featured alterations on the revised character posters, this time removing all firearms from the characters’ hands. Some thought this was done as a political statement by Disney in response to the number of shootings that occur every year, though the studio ultimately confirmed the posters were specifically for Brazil, a country in which they wanted to make the film appear more family-friendly.

Many of the recent posters have emphasized the spirit of adventure, appearing more like advertisements for a ’50s action-adventure serial than as a Star Wars film.

Fans can see Solo: A Star Wars Story when it lands in theaters on May 25th.

[H/T Twitter, StarWarsUK]