Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Thought He Would Lose Anakin Role to Leonardo DiCaprio

The Star Wars prequels turn 25 this year, and Empire Magazine is celebrating the occasion with a special issue. They recently spoke with Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Christensen has also been having a Star Wars resurgence lately after reprising the role in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka. While chatting with Empire, the actor revealed he originally thought he was going to lose the role to Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I had heard that they'd met with Leonardo and a bunch of other actors," Christensen revealed. "That just confirmed my thought that the role would go to another actor. Through the entire auditioning process I had told myself, from day one, that I wasn't going to get the part. It just wasn't a possibility. And I think that probably helped me a lot because it just freed me up in a lot of ways. And so it really came as a surprise to me when I got the part."

"The scope of the opportunity – the enormity of it all – was exciting to me," he added. "It was obviously a little daunting too, but there's a saying: 'Pressure is privilege.' I just felt very lucky to have it. I was really thrilled that I was gonna get to express George's [Lucas] mapping out of how someone goes from good to bad."

Hayden Christensen Talks Star Wars Auditon With Diego Luna:

Last year, Christensen took part in Variety's "Actors on Actors" series alongside Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Andor star Diego Luna. The duo talked about their history with Star Wars, including their unexpected returns to the franchise. During the chat, they talked about how they landed their roles, and Christensen spoke how how he didn't think he would end up playing Anakin.

"I loved Star Wars, and when the audition came around, it was exciting, but it felt just unattainable," Christensen recalled. "I remember meeting George Lucas for the first time and that was thrilling. And then auditioning with Natalie Portman. It was a very long process, but the entire time, I never really thought that it would ever go my way, so I was just enjoying it. Then when I got the phone call to play the part, it was a life-changing thing," Christensen shared. He added of his acting history, "I'd started when I was young. I developed my passion for it studying theater in elementary school. And then I went to a performing arts high school and focused on dramatic studies."

