Ahsoka Star Hayden Christensen Speaks Out on "Bucket List" Star Wars Return

After two decades away from the Star Wars franchise, Hayden Christensen has returned to play Darth Vader in a variety of Star Wars projects. The actor's time appearing in Ahsoka was a "bucket list" item he didn't know he had. In fact, according to Christensen himself, he wants to explore Anakin's time in The Clone Wars further if he gets the chance.

"The scenes that I got to do as Anakin on Ahsoka was a bucket-list item I didn't even know I had," Christensen said in a new cover story in Empire. "When I was getting ready to do Obi-Wan Kenobi, I started my Clone Wars deep-dive, and I loved it. I remember thinking, 'Man, it would be so cool to see some of that in live action.'" Though he only watched the animated show in recent years, he was long aware of what happened to Anakin during that time. "That was described to me by George Lucas when we were doing Episode III, the things that were going on in-between Episode II and III. So when Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau told me they wanted to explore some of that, I was so game. And I loved how it came out."

Work on Ahsoka Season Two has already started, though it's not immediately clear if Christensen will return once again to play Darth Vader—or Anakin Skywalker during a series of Clone Wars flashbacks. That said, the actor said he'd love to return at some point in the bear future.

"I would love to get to do more, I would love to get to continue with Star Wars. We'll see," Christensen shared with The Dagobah Dispatch podcast last December. "I don't know what the future holds, if such an opportunity presents itself, I'll be there with a big smile on my face. If it doesn't, I feel really grateful for getting to come back and do the work that I did, both in Obi-Wan and Ahsoka."

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.