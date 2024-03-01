Star Wars: Empire Magazine Celebrates 25 Years of Prequels With New Issue and Samuel L. Jackson Photos

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace turns 25 this year, and Empire Magazine has been celebrating with some cool photoshoots featuring the cast of the prequels. They recently showcased Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Today, Empire shared a set of photos from 2018 of Samuel L. Jackson, who played Mace Windu in the trilogy. Jackson famously wielded a purple lightsaber in the films and reunited with the weapon for a photoshoot.

"This party ain't over. In honour of Empire's Star Wars prequels 25th anniversary issue – on sale now! – we're throwing it back to this incredible shoot with @samuelljackson, aka. Jedi Master Mace Windu, from our September 2018 issue," Empire shared on Instagram. You can check out the photos below:

Samuel L. Jackson Wants To Place Mace Windu Again:

While Mace Windu technically died in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, his body was never shown, and Jackson believes the character is still alive. In fact, the actor has said many times that he wants to play the character again, especially after Ewan McGregor returned to play the titular character in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"HE'S NOT DEAD!!!" Samuel L. Jackson insisted to Empire Magazine when asked what his take is the character's current status in Star Wars canon.

Back in 2022, Jackson was asked by Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz if he should hold out hope for a Windu return.

"Definitely," Jackson replied. "There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars... The only person I've ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, 'cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so, 'You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?' She's like, 'I love you, you're amazing!' So, 'Put me back in there... Put me in, coach, I'm ready!' You know, I'll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up."

Empire Magazine's Star Wars prequels 25th anniversary issue is on sale now.