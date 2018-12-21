‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Recreates Star Wars’ High Ground Meme

Ever since the Star Wars themed “Prequel Memes” section of Reddit was started, it has consistently dominated the front page of the discussion forum with its humorous jabs at George Lucas’ trilogy of films.

So, naturally, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the latest craze among gamers, one fan had to pay homage to one of the most influential scenes from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a deft use of the Mii Swordfighter characters, which can be customized to take on a wide-range of appearances with a lot of unlockable accessories and outfits. And it fits perfectly well on the Norfair map that first appeared in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, remastered for the newest iteration of the series on the Nintendo Switch.

Norfair comes from the Super Metroid game from Super Nintendo, and is way more difficult a stage than it has any right to be. It’s infinitely more dangerous than the lava pits of Mustafar.

If this looks unfamiliar to you, you should probably go back and watch Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker’s epic confrontation in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in which the two former friends partake in an intense duel in the most inconvenient location ever.

The fight ends with an exchange that’s either intense or hilarious, depending on where your personal opinions lie with the prequel trilogy. Obi-Wan assumes the high ground and warns Anakin not to attack. His former Padawan takes offense and attempts to flip over him, and Obi-Wan prompt removes a majority of his limbs from his body.

He then leaves Anakin to burn on the edge of a lava river, expecting him to die, but Anakin has to become Darth Vader so he is in turn saved by Emperor Palpatine and transformed into a cybernetic killing machine. Yes, it’s ridiculous and awesome and shame on you for not knowing this story.

We’re expecting to see a lot more Smash Bros. memes in the coming weeks as it has only just launched, and a game as vast as this has a lot of mileage to squeeze out.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch.