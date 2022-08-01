Star Wars: The High Republic Official Timeline: Every Book and Comic Explained

Star Wars: The High Republic has now revealed an official timeline for the series, which you can check out below! The High Republic line started with the clear framework of being set 200 years before the Skywalker Saga, but clearly, that is enough of a span of time for The High Republic to essentially be an entire Star Wars series in and of itself. So as Phase II of the High Republic begins, and projects like The Acolyte TV series head into production, getting clarification on The High Republic's official timeline is certainly helpful. To that end, Star Wars has put together a handy readers guide for newcomers, giving them a roadmap to how they can get into Star Wars: The High Republic before the saga continues into its next phase:

Light of the Jedi (Photo: Lucasfilm) Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule – This book is the beginning of the main adult story thread involving the Jedi Order and Republic's milestone expansion into the Outer Rim territories via the new Starlight Beacon space station. The Jedi and Republic are caught unaware when a clan of space pirates known as the Nihil use secret technology to stage a raid that causes disaster for an entire sector of the galaxy and becomes infamously known as The Great Hyperspace Disaster. Introduces many of the main characters of The High Republic series.

The Great Jedi Rescue​ (Photo: Lucasfilm) The Great Jedi Rescue by Cavan Scott – This YA story follows one side of the Padawan characters at the center of The High Republic and takes place during Light of the Jedi.

Into the Dark (Photo: Lucasfilm) Into the Dark by Claudia Gray – This YA story also takes place during Light of the Jedi, but follows a unique set of Jedi and Padawan characters – plus some loveable rascally smugglers – who take refuge on a remote abandoned space station, only to end up awakening an evil race of dark side planet creatures known as the Drengir.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures​ (Photo: Lucasfilm) Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures by Daniel Jose Older and Harvey Tolibao – This YA comic series from IDW follows some final Padawan characters in Yoda's class of students, including Lula Talisola and Force-user Zeen Mrala, as they fight the Nihil following the Great Hyperspace Disaster.

A Test of Courage​ (Photo: Lucasfilm) A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland – "Vernestra Rwoh is a new Jedi Knight at age 16, but her first real assignment feels an awful lot like babysitting. She's been charged with supervising 12-year-old aspiring inventor Avon Starros on a cruiser headed to the dedication of a wondrous new space station called Starlight Beacon. But soon into their journey, bombs go off aboard the cruiser. While the adult Jedi try to save the ship, Vernestra, Avon, Avon's droid, J-6, a Jedi Padawan, and an ambassador's son make it to an escape shuttle, but communications are out and supplies are low. They decide to land on a nearby moon, which offers shelter but not much more. And unbeknownst to them, danger lurks in the forest.

Star Wars: The High Republic​ Star Wars: The High Republic by Cavan Scott and Ario Anindito – This Marvel Comics series follows Keeve Treenis, a padawan who is newly promoted to being a Jedi Knight, at one of the most trying times for the Jedi Order. The High Republic weaves into the various storylines introduced in the High Republic novels, helping to advance some of the main lore of the series in a monthly comic format.

The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak (Photo: Lucasfilm) The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak by Cavan Scott and Rachel Stott – This limited comic series introduced former Jedi padawan Ty Yorrick, who became a mercenary specializing in hunting down dangerous animals and "monsters." The series introduces Yorrick before the character gets a bigger role later in the series.

The Edge of Balance, Vol. 1​ (Photo: Lucasfilm) The Edge of Balance, Vol. 1 by Shima Shinya and Justina Ireland and Mizuki Sakakibara – This series offers an anime/manga-inspired look at The High Republic franchise. STORY: "In the aftermath of the Hyperspace Disaster, young Jedi Knight, Lily Tora-Asi is assigned to help displaced civilians relocate to Banchii, a newly inhabited planet in the Inugg system far in the outer rim. Banchii is the site of a new Jedi temple led by Master Arkoff, Lily's Wookiee mentor, who imagines the temple as a place of peace for new inhabitants and for those who are traveling beyond. While balancing the arrival of incoming settlers with the strange mysteries of this remote outpost, Lily wonders if she's doing enough to bring peace to the galaxy. But when hidden dangers begin to emerge, the young Jedi will face her greatest challenge yet . . ."

The Rising Storm​ The Rising Storm by Cavan Scott – This pivotal chapter of The High Republic sees The Nihil launch a brutal surprise attack against The Republic and The Jedi. At the same time, Nihil Leader Marchion Ro uncovers a new weapon – a fearsome "Jedi-killer" that could turn the tide of the conflict.

Showdown at the Fair (Photo: Lucasfilm) Showdown at the Fair by George Mann – this story that serves as an interquel to The Rising Storm highlights The High Republic's Wookie padawan Burryaga. STORY: "This exciting full-color storybook brings to life an epic clash between the Jedi Knights and their mysterious enemies, the Nihil. Burryaga the Wookiee Padawan and his fellow Jedi must save the day!"

Race to Crashpoint Tower (Photo: Lucasfilm) Race to Crashpoint Tower by Daniel José Older – Another interquel to The Rising Storm that introduces some final Padawan characters: STORY: "The Republic Fair is coming! Visitors from all over the galaxy are traveling to the planet Valo for a massive, awe-inspiring festival celebrating the Republic. While his fellow Valons prepare for the fair, Jedi Padawan Ram Jomaram is hiding out in his favorite place: a dingy garage filled with mechanical parts and tools. But when a security alarm goes off on the nearby hilltop nicknamed Crashpoint Peak, he ventures out with his trusty droid V-18 to investigate. There he discovers that someone has knocked out Valo's communications tower―a frightening sign that Valo, and the Republic Fair, are in danger. Sure enough, as Ram races to warn the Jedi, the dreaded Nihil unleash a surprise attack! It's up to Ram to face down the enemy at Crashpoint Tower and send a call for help to the Republic. Luckily, he's about to get some assistance from unexpected new friends..."

Trail of Shadows (Photo: Lucasfilm) Trail of Shadows by Daniel José Older and David Wachter – This limited series comic sends a Jedi and a private detective into a galactic noir-style investigation of the Nihil's new Jedi-killer weapon. Bridges the events of The Rising Storm and Fallen Star novels of the main storyline.

Out of the Shadows (Photo: Lucasfilm) Out of the Shadows by Justina Ireland – "Sylvestri Yarrow is on a streak of bad luck with no end in sight. She's been doing her best to keep the family cargo business going after her mom's death, but between mounting debt and increasing attacks by the Nihil on unsuspecting ships, Syl is in danger of losing all she has left of her mother. She heads to the galactic capital of Coruscant for help but gets sidetracked when she's drawn into a squabble between two of the Republic's most powerful families over a patch of space on the frontier. Tangled up in familial politics is the last place Syl wants to be, but the promise of a big payoff is enough to keep her interested.... Meanwhile, Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh has been summoned to Coruscant, but with no idea of why or by whom. She and her Padawan, Imri Cantaros, arrive at the capital along with Jedi Master Cohmac Vitus and his Padawan, Reath Silas – and are asked to assist with the property dispute on the frontier. But why? What is so important about an empty patch of space? The answer will lead Vernestra to a new understanding of her abilities and take Syl back to the past...and to truths that will finally come out of the shadows."

The Tempest Runner (Photo: Lucasfilm) The Tempest Runner by Cavan Scott – This High Republic audiobook tells a side-story of Nihil captain (or "Tempest Runner") Lourna Dee, a breakout fan favorite. After The Rising Storm, Lourna is captured by the Jedi – but they don't know exactly who it is they have in their midst.

Mission to Disaster (Photo: Lucasfilm) Mission to Disaster by Justina Ireland – "Centuries before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, in the era of the glorious High Republic, the Jedi are the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy! Jedi Knight prodigy Vernestra Rwoh and her Padawan Imri Cantaros find themselves – and their friends – in over their heads when they come face to face with the nefarious Nihil!"

Fallen Star Fallen Star by Claudia Gray – Things hit the fan as Marchion Ro's long-gestating plans are sprung on the Jedi and Republic, leaving Starlight Beacon, everyone aboard it, and millions on the planet below in dire peril.

Midnight Horizon (Photo: Lucasfilm Books) Midnight Horizon by Daniel José Older – an interquel to Fallen Star and a convergence of the various padawan comics and books. Midnight Horizon follows the branch of Nihil plot that is targeting the Corellian shipyards, leaving the few Jedi and Padawans in the region to investigate and mount a possible defense.

The Edge of Balance, Vol. 2 (Photo: Lucasfilm) The Edge of Balance, Vol. 2 by Shima Shinya and Daniel Older – "When Padawan Keerin Fionn and Jedi Knight Lily Tora-Asi learn that the recent Drengir battle was not an isolated incident, but part of a coordinated attack orchestrated by the Nihil, they are determined to protect their new home. While Master Arkoff is away assisting Master Stellan Gios's investigation, Lily is left in charge of rebuilding Banchii and restoring hope to the community. Lily vows the temple will not be put in danger again, but when a disruptive visitor arrives, Lily must protect Banchii, Keerin, and the Younglings from the growing Nihil threat-a threat that is closer than they think!"