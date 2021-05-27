Star Wars: The High Republic New Marvel Comic Series Announced

✖

Star Wars: The High Republic is getting a new Marvel Comics limited series called Trail of Shadows this October. The new chapter of The High Republic will come from the creative team of writer Daniel José Older and artist David Wachter, with cover art (see below) by David López. The premise of Trail of Shadows is a "noir-style mystery" in the Star Wars Universe, as two "detectives" (Sian Holt and Jedi Emerick Caphtor) are looking into a strange new threat that threatens the age of prosperity that The Jedi Order and Republic have achieved. Trail of Shadows will tie-in directly to Cavan Scott's upcoming High Republic novel, The Rising Storm.

Here is the full press announcement for Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows, which will start hitting stores this October:

The noir-style mystery will unfold after the shocking events of the Republic Fair and introduce new key HIGH REPUBLIC players such as Sian Holt and Jedi Emerick Caphtor, two detectives tasked with uncovering the source of a strange new threat that could bring darkness to the Jedi Order’s golden age. The story will directly tie into the events of other HIGH REPUBLIC sagas, including the upcoming new Cavan Scott novel The Rising Storm.

“There are so many weird and terrifying threads to unravel here, and David Wachter’s excellent art fits the mood, urgency, and depth of this story perfectly,” Older told StarWars.com. “I am beyond excited to be working on this thrilling, creepy, delightful story."

Check out a variant cover below by artist Ario Anindito below and stay tuned for more information about this thrilling new High Republic adventure!

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #1

Written by DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER

Art by DAVID WACHTER

Cover by DAVID LÓPEZ

Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO and RACHELLE ROSENBERG

Star Wars: The High Republic - Trail of Shadows will be released in October.