New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ International Trailer Offers New Footage Of C-3PO

This week has provided Star Wars fans with not only an all-new international poster for The Last Jedi, but also a new international trailer, which offers a fresh look at C-3PO. Check out the new trailer above.

The biggest addition to the international trailer would be the incorporation of a bright and shiny C-3PO, potentially an attempt to include more imagery that would be recognized around the world. Another interesting difference with this trailer is that it doesn’t open with Snoke’s dialogue like the American trailer does.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the addition of a familiar face, we can only assume Supreme Leader Snoke’s dialogue was cut as to avoid utilizing too many new characters into the trailer.

This new trailer and its glimpse at C-3PO is sure to excite fans, but it might be the international poster that will ignite enthusiasm even further.

In the previously released poster, Luke Skywalker was featured as a large figure behind the rest of the characters, ominously looming in the background. Luke also had his hood up, allowing for much more dramatic and moodier lighting to appear on the Jedi.

With films like The Phantom Menace, The Empire Strikes Back and The Force Awakens, villains Darth Maul, Darth Vader and Kylo Ren all appeared large and in the background. Given the domestic poster’s composition, fans took Luke’s status in the background to mean he could ultimately play the villain in the new movie. This new international poster, however, seems to refute that conjecture, instead placing Rey in the background.

Rather, Rey’s face is lit with both blue and red lightsaber glows, which hints at her conflicted nature.

The above poster also gives us our first photo of Luke wielding a lightsaber, whose blue blade is attached to Anakin’s hilt.

In Empire Strikes Back, Luke lost this lightsaber when Vader cut off his hand. For Return of the Jedi, Luke constructed a new lightsaber with a green blade, marking his mastery of Jedi ways. Based merely on the poster above, it’s unclear if Luke no longer has the saber he constructed and also raises the question of what type of situation would cause him to use his father’s saber, given the trailer focuses on Rey’s use of it.

We’ll find out more when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.