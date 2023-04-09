Star Wars: Ivanna Sakhno Teases Ahsoka Villain's Story (Exclusive)

Star Wars Celebration is currently in full swing in London, and the first day of the con featured the debut of the official trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka, the upcoming series that sees Rosario Dawson in the titular role. The show's panel took some time to focus on the villains of the series, which includes Diana Lee Inosanto, who debuted as Morgan Elsbeth in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, as well as Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno, who are playing Baylin and Shin, respectively. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Sakhno at Star Wars Celebration, and the actor teased her character.

"It's very interesting that you say that nobody sees themselves as a villain. And I think it's a big part of understanding her being and also understanding the reason behind that darkness within somebody," Sakhno shared. "Dave [Filoni], I think has done such a brilliant job in this series, expanding our understanding of the spectrum and what comes between the Light and the Dark. But she's incredibly analytical, quite intense ... She's incredibly skilled in the lightsaber combat. But at the same time, throughout the journey, we slowly begin to see her recreate her history in order to make for a better future. So, that is part of that spectrum. I can't say anything more, I'm sorry, Dave!"

Who Stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka?

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), David Tennant (Huyang), and Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger). It was also previously reported that Hayden Christensen will be appearing in the show as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Filoni will direct multiple episodes of Ahsoka. Other directors include Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa. Recently, Filoni revealed to The Wrap that bringing animated characters into live-action isn't his priority, but he did tease more to come in Ahsoka.

"At the end of the day, I've been very happy with the ones that have gone over," Filoni said of the characters who have moved from animation to live-action. "There may or may not be more in Ahsoka, if that's your thing. If you're excited about that, I'm just saying that one might have a few more, which makes sense, by the way. As you know, I wrote it. You can't fault me there."

Ahsoka begins streaming on Disney+ this August.