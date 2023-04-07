Star Wars: Ahsoka Spin-off Debuts First Poster and Trailer, Reveals Release Date

The Mandalorian has proved to be a breeding ground for spin-off stories. The small scale bounty hunter tale remained relatively contained when it debuted on Disney+ in Fall 2019, but by its sophomore installment the following year, The Mandalorian had set up a number of branches that Star Wars could go outside of Din Djarin's core series. One of those revolved around Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, the fan-favorite Jedi from Star War: The Clone Wars brought to live-action life. Dawson's Ahsoka debuted in The Mandalorian Season 2 to set up her own self-titled spin-off series where she will presumably track down Grand Admiral Thrawn.

While details about Ahsoka have remained decently quiet, the cast and crew have dropped the first looks at the show at Star Wars Celebration this Friday. The stills showcase the twin lightsaber wielder removing her hood, as well as the first glimpse at Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren.

Alongside the images, the series debuted its first official poster along with its release window: August 2023.

Alongside the teaser stills and poster, Lucasfilm dropped the first teaser trailer for the show, which you can watch below...

Dawson also revealed that Ahsoka is here for the long run, as long as fans are in demand.

"If this does well, maybe we'll get a second season," Dawson teased.

Beyond Dawson and Bordizzo, Ahsoka will feature Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan, David Tennant as Huyang, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. The show also has significant talent in behind-the-scenes capacities, namely in the form of Star Wars guru Dave Filoni. Filoni serves as a producer and writer and will also direct multiple episodes, including the series' premiere.

Fortunately for Dawson's hopes of a sophomore installment, Filoni has emphasized that there is a larger narrative at play within this spin-off project.

"Ahsoka is a continuous story," Filoni said. "It is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures. That's what I want the character to be doing, and I think that's what fans want now. They have such a relationship with her. I've only recently started to understand that all those kids that watched Clone Wars are now a lot older—they're very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be."

Ahsoka begins streaming on Disney+ this August.