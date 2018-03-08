‘Star Wars’ Jabba the Hutt and Throne Sixth Scale Figure Set Now Available to Order

Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their Jabba the Hutt and Throne deluxe 1/6th scale figure set, and it appears that no detail was overlooked when bringing this disgusting tableau to life.

The figure set measures a whopping 13.25″ tall and over 29″ wide, and includes loads of swappable features and accessories. You can pre-order it right here for $795 with shipping slated for October – December 2018. When it arrives, give it a place of honor in your home. We can guarantee that it will instantly become the focal point of any room that you put it in. Check out a full breakdown of the features for the Jabba the Hutt and Throne figure set below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jabba’s swappable features include a set of sleeping eyes, a set of open eyes, and a set of wide eyes as well as a closed mouth, open mouth, or an open mouth with his tongue exposed. There are also a pair of resting arms, one right pointing arm, and one left arm with a gripping hand.

A Salacious Crumb figure is also included with features like articulated arms, right and left crossed legs, and right and left relaxed legs for sitting on his fabric pillow. He also includes an alternate open mouth head.

Jabba’s Throne base includes a removable hookah with a pipe, as well as an aquarium with a fixed Klatooine paddy frog. An additional Klatooine paddy frog is included as a snack, along with three cups and one plate of food. You’ll also find a fur-like rug, one leather-like rug, and nine ornamental pillows with varied designs and textures.

The Jabba the Hutt and Throne Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure specially features:

• A detailed likeness of Jabba the Hutt, as seen in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

• Swappable features, for various display options, include:

• One (1) set of Sleeping Eyes

• One (1) set of Open Eyes

• One (1) set of Wide Eyes

• One (1) Closed Mouth

• One (1) Open Mouth

• One (1) Open Mouth with Tongue

• One (1) set of Left and Right Resting Arms

• One (1) Right Pointing Arm

• One (1) Left Arm with Gripping Hand

The Salacious Crumb Sixth Scale Figure specially features:

• A detailed Likeness of Salacious Crumb, as seen in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

• Articulated Arms

• Alternate Open Mouth head

• Left and Right Crossed Legs

• Alternate Left and Right Relaxed Legs

• Fabric Pillow

The Throne Environment specially features:

• Detailed Throne Environment as seen in Episode VI

• Removable Hookah with Pipe

• Aquarium with non-removable Klatooine Paddy Frog

• Three (3) Cups

• One (1) Plate of Food

• One (1) Klatooine Paddy Frog

• One (1) Fur-Like Rug

• One (1) Leather-Like Rug

• Nine (9) various pillows in different colors and designs

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.