Tweet Comparing Star Wars Jedi Temples to Cheesecake Factories Goes Viral

Twitter is basically a fountain of content catered to just about any topic you can imagine. One very clever user noted that the interiors of the Jedi temples seemed kind of familiar. Sinister agents point out a striking resemblance between the hallowed halls and The Cheesecake Factory this week and all of Twitter seemed to get a kick out of it. (There’s just something amazing every time someone mentions the restaurant on that site.) So, beyond the sensational reference, people really started to pay attention to how weirdly the entire interior layout of these spaces could be. Much like real-life Cheesecake Factories, it seems like the columns and windows are just kind of wherever they fall. The mixtures of architecture are present as well. Floor patterns differ all around and color consideration is kind of uniform, but can vary wildly depending on the location at hand. All in all, a job well done to be sure.

If you’re looking for other looks at the strange design of these spaces, Disney+ will have some for you before long. Late last year, the platform looked like it was going to be getting an Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The Hollywood Reporter said that the series could span six to eight episodes. All of that information came after Ewan McGregor was revealed to be coming back to play the Jedi hero in a forthcoming project. The prequels are in a strange place now with Disney+ around as more and more fans are coming into contact with those movies. The reactions online aren’t nearly as stringent as the initial reactions to the material was upon its release.

why does the jedi temple look like a cheesecake factory pic.twitter.com/YE5vrKYxIB — maggie ☭ (@sinisteragents) January 2, 2020

“Almost every movie the studio makes is a $100 million-plus movie, and we’re not looking to make movies at that level for the service,” Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed last year. “We’re looking to invest significantly in television series on a per-episode business, and we’re looking to make movies that are higher-budget, but nothing like that.”

“We wouldn’t make a Star Wars movie for this platform,” Iger added. “When everybody goes out on the weekend and you have a movie that opens up to $200 million, there’s a buzz that creates that enhances value. We like that. And eventually, the movies we’re making are going to [end up on] the service.”

In speaking about returning to the role back in 2018, McGregor said, “I would totally do it, of course, there’s no plans as such to do it, as far as I know… There must be a good story to tell as they’re doing spin-offs – there’s likely to be a good Obi-Wan between me and Alec Guinness.”