Star Wars Failed Droids Revealed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

The Star Wars movies have given us some memorable droids over the franchise’s 40-year history. From R2D2 to Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s BB-9E, the fictional robot characters have become beloved elements of the intergalactic story.

But for all of the droids fans have come to love there were droids who didn’t quite make the cut and in a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel imagines who some of those droids were and honors their failure to make the cut — and in some cases to even function correctly — in a humorous “In Memoriam” tribute for failed droids. You can check it out in the video above.

In the short video, a montage of various robots falling over is set the sad strains of a Sarah McLachlan song as if they were truly droid from the Star Wars universe we just never saw. Some of them, like “F3PO” and “K9-Elite” did somewhat resemble droids that might appear in someone’s shop on some far-flung planet while others — like “Droidy McDroidface” were just funny.

But there’s no need to be sad (even if we’re laughing) about these fake failed droids. Star Wars: The Last Jedi sees the return of BB-8 and introduces fans to a new droid — BB-9E. The Resistance’s beloved orange and while rolling robot plays its own role in The Last Jedi and even gets its own foe in the First Order’s own rolling droid, BB-9E. The film even has the two droids face off in their own moment that Star Wars creature shop head Neal Scanlan has teased as being reminiscent of a classic Star Wars confrontation.

“There’s a lovely moment between BB-8 and BB-9E, which tells that sort of parallel story of Vader and Luke,” Scanlan said.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.