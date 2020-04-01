Star Wars: John Boyega Writes Kind Words in Honor of Late Actor Andrew Jack

Yesterday, the sad news broke that Andrew Jack, actor and dialogue coach, passed away from complications due to COVID-19. The 76-year-old Hollywood veteran appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi as General Ematt and also provided the voice of Moloch in Solo: A Star Wars Story. During those films, he also worked as a dialect coach. Since the news of Jack’s passing, Star Wars director J.J. Abrams took to Instagram to pay tribute to the actor. Abrams isn’t the only person involved with Star Wars to honor Jack on the social media site. John Boyega, who played Finn in the sequel trilogy, also posted some kind words about his late co-worker.

“Rest In Peace Andrew Jack x One of the most supportive people in our industry. A nurturer on set and the kind of person that was always up for an uplifting conversation. Stay safe everyone ❤️,” Boyega wrote. You can check out the post below:

Jack’s passing was shared by his representative, Jill McCullough, who said that he had died in London. Jack was born Andrew Hutchinson in 1944, the son of an actor and a horticulturist. He himself went on to have a career as a dialect coach and became one of the most prominent in the industry. In addition to his work on some of the newest Star Wars films, Jack also had a history with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He worked as a dialogue coach on Captain America: The First Avenger, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He also worked extensively on the Lord of the Rings trilogy and was responsible for the various dialects of Middle-earth as well as the Elvish language so integral to the film and lore as well as the Black Speech of Mordor. Jack also worked on Peaky Blinders, multiple James Bond installments, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and many, many more. The BBC reports that he had most recently been working on The Batman.

Jack’s final acting role was in Rising Wolf, which is expected to be released this year.