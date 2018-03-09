Star Wars: Jon Faverau To Write and Produce New Live-Action Series

Lucasfilm has announced that director, producer & actor Jon Favreau has been tapped to write and executive produce a live-action Star Wars series for Disney‘s new streaming platform.

Details are sparse about the new series but Favreau is no stranger to the Star Wars universe. The actor had a role in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ animated series and it was recently revealed he’ll have a voice role in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.’

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told StarWars.com. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau chimed in saying, “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

Favreau and Disney have a long history dating back to the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directing Iron Man 1. He continued by directing Iron man 2 and was an executive producer for Avengers. Favreau returned home to Disney after Avengers with the Academy Award winning The Jungle book and is currently working on the live-action version of The Lion King for the studio.