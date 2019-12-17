Star Wars: Lucasfilm President Confirms We Might Not Have Seen the Last of the Skywalkers

When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this week it will bring to a close the sequel trilogy and conclude the story that began with Star Wars: A New Hope 42 years ago. Many fans have assumed that means that Rise of Skywalker will also mean the last we see of the Skywalker family, especially since audiences saw Luke perish at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but as it turns out the upcoming film may not be the last time we see Skywalkers. According to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, we may still see the legendary family in future tales.

During the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker red carpet premiere, Kennedy spoke a bit about what it’s like to come to the end of the sequel trilogy. While she explained that there are mixed emotions, Kennedy also hinted that the Skywalkers may not be done appearing in the Star Wars universe — the film is finishing the saga, not necessarily the family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have to say it’s a mixture of emotions, I have to say because we’ve had such an incredible time,” Kennedy said. “It’s just flown by these five years and doing these three movies and to realize that we’re completing the saga and we’re not finishing the Skywalkers necessarily, they could always in one way or another reappear but for right now it is bringing it to a close.”

While it’s unclear what could be in store for the Skywalkers — Kennedy didn’t give up any spoilers or even any great clues for them — the idea that there is still more story to tell with the Skywalkers may somehow be connected to Daisy Ridley’s Rey. Who Rey really is, at least in terms of her parentage, is something that fans have questioned and speculated about since the character first appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) told Rey that her parents were two-bit junk dealers thus making her a nobody in The Last Jedi, fans haven’t really bought into that. The idea that there is more to the story is one that a recent television spot for the film also played into a bit, with Kylo in voiceover presumably telling Rey that “I know who you are. I know the rest of your story.”

Depending on what the “rest of” that story entails — especially if Rey were to turn out to be Kylo’s sister as many fans hope — there certainly could be plenty of opportunity for more to the Skywalker story, even if only in small amounts, in additional Star Wars stories.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by JJ Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theater on December 20th.