Star Wars Knights of Ren Lightsaber And Helmet Replicas Drop On November 17th (Exclusive)

Disney and Lucasfilm have launched their Gift the Galaxy program for the 2024 holiday season, and that means you can expect new Star Wars-themed merch drops each week through December 17th. One of the collections that you’ll definitely want to have on your radar will arrive on November 17th (which is also Star Wars Life Day 2024) at 8am PT / 11am ET here at The Disney Store.

At that time, you’ll be able to order the Helmet of the Ren, a very limited edition Ren Legacy Lightsaber hilt, a Clone Commander Gree helmet, and a Yoda and Clone Commander Gree Black Series figure set. ComicBook has exclusive details for all of these items below, and this includes early direct links to the new merch so you’ll have the best chance to grab them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the comic book-inspired Knights of Ren helmet and lightsaber hilt will undoubtedly be the most popular releases of the collection, so you’ll want to go after them first. In fact, the hilt replica will be a limited edition of only 5000 units, and if history serves they will go quickly. Note that the links will be inactive until the day of release, and we expect that there will be a queue, so make sure to arrive early.

The Ren Legacy Lightsaber Hilt ($300) – See at The Disney Store: This Knights of Ren Lightsaber hilt is a highly detailed, limited edition of 5000 units that features sound effects and illuminates red when you attach a Lightsaber Blade, which is sold separately. The hilt comes in a decorated Knights of Ren display case with sliding doors and double latch closure. The set is inspired by the Ren character in Charles Soule’s The Ridse of Kylo Ren comic book miniseries, so it’s appropriate that it includes a Rise of Kylo Ren #1 comic book with variant cover.

Ren: Helmet of the Ren for Adults / Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ($79.99) – See at The Disney Store: This screen-accurate replica of the Helmet of the Ren features Ren’s debossed insignia on the front and a two-way mirrored front for visibility. It can be worn or mounted on the included display stand.

41st Legion Clone Commander Gree Voice-Changing Helmet for Adults ($99.99) – See at The Disney Store: This highly detailed replica of Clone Commander Gree’s camoflauge helmet from Star Wars: The Clone Wars features real character phrases and a voice-changing effect. It also includes interior padding for a comfortable fit.

Star Wars The Black Series Yoda and Clone Commander Gree Action Figure Set ($49.99) – See at The Disney Store: This detailed Clones of the Republic action figure set is inspired by the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Yoda includes a soft goods robe, alternate head, his signature Lightsaber and unlit hilt, plus his council chair and walking stick. Commander Gree includes 2 blaster accessories.