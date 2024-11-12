Star Wars Black Series Exclusives Kick Off Gift the Galaxy 2024

Disney and Lucasfilm are kicking off their Gift the Galaxy holiday merch campaign for 2024 with a wave of Hasbro Gaming Greats Black Series figure 2-packs that will be exclusive to Amazon. Look for Clone Commando / B1 Battle Droid from Star Wars: Battlefront II and Dagan Gera / BX Droid (Hybrid) from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to arrive via the links in the list below starting on November 13th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Keep in mind that the links won’t be active until after the launch.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE COMMANDO & B1 BATTLE DROID / $44.99 / See on Amazon: This STAR WARS action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like a clone commando and B1 battle droid from the STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II video game. Features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses and comes with 4 accessories. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character art.

Videos by ComicBook.com

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DAGAN GERA & BX DROID (HYBRID) / $44.99 / See on Amazon: This STAR WARS action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like Dagan Gera & a BX droid from the STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR video game. Features a poseable head, arm, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses and comes with 3 accessories. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character art.

As with previous Gift the Galaxy holiday campaigns, new products will be released on a weekly basis, in this case on Tuesdays through December 17th with pre-orders opening up on the following Wednesday. Expect weekly releases in Hasbro’s The Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups along with a ton of new product drops from other brands.

On that note, we highly suggest that you keep an eye on this The Disney Store link on November 17th at 8am PT / 11am ET as a Star Wars Ren Legacy lightsaber hilt set is set to launch along with a Clone Wars collection. We also expect additional products to be added there each week of the campaign.