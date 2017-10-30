Star Wars: Adam Driver Discusses Killing Han Solo

While there are many memorable villains in the Star Wars universe, the antagonist of The Force Awakens immediately became one of the most hated when he stuck his lightsaber in Han Solo‘s chest.

Kylo Ren will continue his attempts to finish what his grandfather started in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but actor Adam Driver isn’t soon to forget that fateful moment from Episode VII. In a conversation with GQ, Driver revealed his thoughts when watching that scene during the film’s premiere.

“When I watched the premiere, I felt sick to my stomach… Immediately, I thought I was going to puke,” Driver said. “I was holding my wife [Joanne Tucker]’s hand, and she’s like, ‘You’re really cold. Are you OK?’ Because I just knew what was coming – I kill Harrison Ford – and I didn’t know how this audience of 2,000 people was going to respond to it, you know?”

Needless to say, fans were not happy. While the movie was a hit both critically and commercially, Han Solo had come to embody the word ‘cool’ for many generations. And on top of that, dude was Kylo Ren‘s dad! Patricide just isn’t cool, no matter what galaxy you’re in.

But Ford has previously said he thought the character’s time had come, and even famously petitioned George Lucas to kill off the character in the original trilogy. He finally got what he wanted, but at the expense of Driver’s nerves.

In the Star Wars galaxy, however, Kylo Ren might be emboldened by the move.

Driver also spoke about his character’s motivations, as if he’s a child trying to be something that he’s not.

“I remember the initial conversations about having things ‘skinned’, peeling away layers to evolve into other people, and the person Kylo’s pretending to be on the outside is not who he is,” said Driver.

“He’s a vulnerable kid who doesn’t know where to put his energy, but when he puts his mask on, suddenly, he’s playing a role. JJ [Abrams] had that idea initially and I think Rian [Johnson] took it to the next level.”

As his voice over in the new trailer says, “Let the past die. Kill it if you have to.”

We’ll see how far Kylo’s quest takes him when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.