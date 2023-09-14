Lucasfilm announced back in 2020 that the limited series Star Wars: Lando was on the way, and while we haven't gotten many concrete details about the project in the years since, the latest update is that the project might be shifting gears to become a movie. Earlier this year, reports confirmed that Lando actor Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover were taking over development of the project from Haunted Mansion filmmaker Justin Simien, with Stephen now claiming that the project will instead be a movie. Due to the writers' and actors' strikes, we can't expect any major momentum on the project until they are resolved, so plans could once again change at some point in the future.

When speaking with the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, the pair were discussing the upcoming project, with Stephen admitting, "I can pretty much be like, we're doing ... It's not even a show." When pushed for clarification on the adventure no longer being a TV series, the filmmaker added, "No, the idea right now is to do a movie, but that's the thing: right now, because of the strike, it's like telephone, all the information."

In the years since the project was initially announced, a lot of things have changed when it comes to Lucasfilm, with projects being scrapped, announced, and reimagined in various ways. At the time, Simien was said to be developing the project, but the studio failed to even mention if Glover would be returning to the role, which ignited speculation about when in the Star Wars timeline the series would be set.

Glover's comments will surely spark more speculation about the project, as it was seemingly being developed for Disney+, but if plans have shifted and it now becomes a movie, audiences will understandably be curious about where the movie would be released. As it currently stands, Lucasfilm has a reported five films in the works from filmmakers Taika Waititi, Dave Filoni, Shawn Levy, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and James Mangold, which are all expected to be theatrical releases. Even when three of these films were confirmed earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration, no release dates or timelines were given in regards to when any of the films could be expected.

While Disney and Lucasfilm do have a handful of release dates confirmed for untitled projects, the industry strikes could see these release dates shift back.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of Star Wars: Lando.

