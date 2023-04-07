Star Wars: Lucasfilm Exec Claims Lando TV Series Is Still Happening

Star Wars Celebration 2023 is in full force, with a ton of news being released about the future of the galaxy far, far away. Among the announcements made from the first day of the convention were a Rey film that will show her rebuilding the Jedi order with Daisy Ridley returning as the character, two other projects from James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), and a film from Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels). Fans and press in attendance also got to see some new looks at Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and even Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. One of the other things fans were hoping to receive an update on was the Donald Glover-led Lando series, which Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy delivered. During a chat with IGN about the future of Star Wars, Kennedy reveals that the Lando series is still happening with Glover on board. Kennedy states the following: "I can just tell you it's still happening, and he's very excited about it."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released



The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

What do you think about the news? Are you excited to see the Lando series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!