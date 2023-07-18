Star Wars: Lando Disney+ Series Gets Disappointing Update From Writer

A series featuring Lando Calrissian starring Donald Glover was first announced at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and little else has been revealed since then. While Glover himself said he’s talked to Lucasfilm about returning to the role, the writer behind the series says he’s heard nothing since Kathleen Kennedy’s initial announcement. According to Justin Simien, he worked feverishly on the series, only to not hear back from Lucasfilm at any point in the three years since.

“I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show. It feels like everybody loves it,” Simien said in an interview with The Direct. “And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.”

Is the Lando Star Wars show happening?

When asked about it in April, Glover said he’d loved to return to the franchise—only he needs to make sure the story is right.

“I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time to be him. It just has to be the right, it just needs to be the right way to do it,” Glover revealed at the time. “Time is precious. I think everybody’s in the past couple of years, this pandemic sh-t, had people experience time in a way where they’re like…People kind of realize their time is valuable, you only get so much. So like, I’m not interested in doing anything that’s just gonna be like a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather like spend time with people that I l enjoy. So it just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. I mean like Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with. I mean we’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say, you know, without Kathleen Kennedy like, hunting me down.”

He added, “He also feels pulpy. The rest of those the whole Skywalker family. You can’t really f–k with the cannon. You can have a pulpy, kind of like, sh–ty, Lando novel that feels like outside of the Star Wars universe, but still in it. And I think that’s why people like him. He’s the most elastic of the characters because you don’t know where he is from or who he is or whatever. There’s only really those like three little books. So yeah, it was dope to play him. It was really fun.”

Glover’s Lando can be seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story, now streaming on Disney+.