The 12-Volt Ride-On ‘Star Wars’ Landspeeder Is $150 Off for a Limited Time

The Radio Flyer 12 Volt ride-on Luke Skywalker Landspeeder vehicle made a big splash when it was released earlier this year. We're guessing that it was on the Christmas list of more than one kid (or tiny adult), but the $500 price tag meant that at lot of young Star Wars fans could only dream about owning one. Well, if you weren't able to get one for Christmas, you might be interested to know that it is currently available for $349.99. That's a discount of $150 - and shipping is free!

Even with the discount this is still a very expensive toy, but the price decrease is hefty enough that it might entice some parents that were on the fence about it. If you want to score one as a surprise post-Christmas gift, you can order it online for pickup in your local Toys 'R' Us. If they don't have it or you don't have a store close by, you can still take advantage of the free shipping - though you should definitely act fast because stock is listed as "limited". You can check out the Landspeeder in action in the video below, followed by a full list of specs.

• Film-accurate design and detailing from Star Wars: A New Hope

• Seats for two riders

• Interactive dashboard with lights and real movie sounds

• Includes dialogue from the film: "Look it, there's a Droid on the scanner. Dead ahead. Might be our little Artoo unit. Hit the accelerator!" - Luke Skywalker

• 12V rechargeable battery allows up to 5 mph

• Includes Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder™ by Radio Flyer, 12V rechargeable battery and charger

• For 4+ years

• Maximum weight: 130 lb.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.