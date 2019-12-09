Star Wars: John Boyega Feels a Bit “Iffy” Looking Back on The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a divisive movie among fans and critics. Some loved the Rian Johnson-directed Episode VIII. Some hated the movie. Others fell somewhere in between. Apparently, Star Wars: The Last Jedi was also divisive among its cast members. Finn actor John Boyega, who spent most of his days on set with Kelly Marie Tran and her Rose character rather than completing the new trilogy trio with Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac, admits that he was a bit more confident in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and calls his feelings about The Last Jedi “a bit iffy” in a recent interview.

“The Force Awakens I think was the beginning of something quite solid, The Last Jedi if I’m being honest I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me,” Boyega told HypeBeast. “I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that I spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.”

When it comes down to it, it seems Boyega is more interested in working with the group as an ensemble rather than spreading them out as The Last Jedi did. “I guess the original Star Wars films there was much more of a trio feel where it was essentially about Luke’s journey, but Han and Leia there was a strong dynamic, which I think, I don’t know how quickly we’re going to be able to establish that longterm dynamic with IX,” Boyega said. “But if it’s exploring that dynamic, then that would be cool.”

During a press conference promoting the upcoming Star Wars release, the cast highlighted that the group got to work together more often for this final outing. Furthermore, Boyega might be enjoying Episode IX a bit more as his Finn character will be getting a bit more of his backstory explored.

“There’s comic books and stuff, the extended universe,” Boyega told Comicbook.com. “Actually, I had a bit of an understanding of his background and stuff, but then to see that being implemented into that live action film, you know you’re not about to get 25 chapters of the history of Finn or anything like that, but to at least learn a bit more about him and to further enhance the care that we have for him, it’s very very important.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20.