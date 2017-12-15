Star Wars Fans Are Celebrating Rian Johnson on The Last Jedi's 3rd Anniversary
Star Wars fans are celebrating director Rian Johnson's achievement with The Last Jedi, on the 3rd anniversary of the film's release. Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters on December 15, 2017, and quickly became one of the most divisive chapters of the Star Wars Saga ever released. People either loved or hated the bold attempt that Johnson made to push the franchise forward into new territory - both narratively and visually. The Last Jedi would cause such an uproar that Disney swung the franchise hard in the other direction with the next film, The Rise of Skywalker, in open attempt to reverse what Johnson had done.
Star Wars is a tricky franchise to predict, though. Three years later the vibe surrounding The Last Jedi feels a lot friendlier. Maybe that's because Johnson's achievements look a lot better to what fans got with The Rise of Skywalker; or maybe, like the Prequels, time and less online attention has just allowed a more vocal fanbase to grow.
Either way, it's nice to Rian Johnson getting this much love online for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as the film ages another year.
Thank You, Rian
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is not only my favorite Star Wars movie, but it’s one of my favorite films of all time. Every character had an incredible arc, every shot is there for a reason and the actors’ performances reflect the almost too smart writing. Thank you Rian Johnson. pic.twitter.com/bK9frTia5j— Lisa @ WEAR A MASK 🏳️🌈あい (@lisagemeni) December 15, 2020
That may be all that needs to be said. Johnson deserves to hear it.prevnext
So Beautiful
General audiences: THE LAST JEDI was the worst STAR WARS film and ruined everything prior
Me, an intellectual: @rianjohnson showed his love for what came before and offered a compelling and unique path for evolving the franchise as a whole. Plus, goddamn was it beautifully shot. pic.twitter.com/0gepuimfOg— Grant Hermanns (@grantheftautho) December 15, 2020
Rian Johnson's visual achievement with Star Wars: The Last Jedi only gets more apparent with age.prevnext
Brought The Joy Back
I watched TLJ a week after it came out. Zero expectations. Mentally exhausted in the middle of finals
And it sparked a love for SW that I hadnt felt since i was 10 and watched aotc and the OT on a loop
Thanks for giving me that joy back Rian Johnson ❤️ #SavingWhatWeLove pic.twitter.com/RLRDdfhodX— Gab & her Tin Foil Tiara 🦋 WHERES BEN (@OutletFangirl) December 15, 2020
Johnson doing something unique, bold, and new with Star Wars was exactly the spirit that some fans needed to see, to rekindle their love of the franchise.prevnext
Spark That Lit The Fire
Three years ago, I felt a spark. A spark that lit a fire in me. A fire that made me think, made me feel, made me journey. A journey I still wander down. Who knows if I'll find where it ends. But I love it. Thank you Rian Johnson and the cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/E7b10qSrkM— BlindManBaldwin (@BlindManBaldwin) December 15, 2020
Seriously, we haven't heard this kind of poetry from the soul since Star Wars first hit theaters. Rian Johnson inspired that.prevnext
Creating The Magic
✨ creating the magic ✨
rian johnson directing adam driver and daisy ridley on the set of the last jedi pic.twitter.com/ctPyc2bIme— M 🍂 (@adambsolodriver) December 15, 2020
Here's a look at Rian Johnson creating one of the most memorable Star Wars movies of all time.prevnext
Long Stan The King
Stan the King Rian Johnson and his masterpiece pic.twitter.com/bN2QDOqnAj— 🦋𝔹𝕖𝕟 𝕊𝕠𝕝𝕠/𝕂𝕖𝕟𝕠𝕓𝕚✨ (@_Bendemption_) December 15, 2020
There a lot of Star Wars fans who will forever celebrate Rian Johnson as one of Star Wars' great visionaries. No amount of Internet trolling can drown that out.prevnext
MASTERPIECE
┏—————————————————┓— mila 🦦 lover of dumb AUs (@nocturnes) December 7, 2020
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
dir. Rian Johnson is a
cinematic masterpiece
send tweet
┗—————————————————┛
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
\＿/
|_ |_ pic.twitter.com/mYi54ImZmp
Tweet sent. And received. Loud and clear. Especially Todayprevnext
Couldn't Appreciate The Great
His Holiness Rian Johnson said "we're putting cinema back in Star Wars" and you all said "no thanks" smhsmhsmhsmh https://t.co/gOg85zwzgF— J.T. Lain (@LainJT) December 15, 2020
Time may validate Rian Johnson's work, but it also highlights the injustice of the backlash to The Last Jedi.prevnext
More Coming???
Holy crap. Did @rianjohnson actually just like my Tweet? I’m shook. pic.twitter.com/rxofyziJh2— ChancellorJP (@ChancellorFaust) December 15, 2020
Rian Johnson has been calmly waiting in the wings of Lucasfilm for his next directing opportunity. Could we be hearing more soon? That Disney Investor Day event didn't mention anything, but we have hope...prevnext
The Force Is With Us All
"The Force is not a superpower. The Force is not just about being able to throw things across the room. I wanted in this movie to do a little bit of a reset lesson. Especially for kids who are coming to these movies for the first time." - Rian Johnson (TLJ - Balance of the Force) pic.twitter.com/uDZzbft2TY— Josh Johnson (@joshuavjohnson) December 14, 2020
The main message and theme of The Last Jedi still endure: The Force is with us all. You don't have to be a Skywalker to be a hero.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now streaming on Disney+.prev