Star Wars Fans Are Celebrating Rian Johnson on The Last Jedi's 3rd Anniversary

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars fans are celebrating director Rian Johnson's achievement with The Last Jedi, on the 3rd anniversary of the film's release. Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters on December 15, 2017, and quickly became one of the most divisive chapters of the Star Wars Saga ever released. People either loved or hated the bold attempt that Johnson made to push the franchise forward into new territory - both narratively and visually. The Last Jedi would cause such an uproar that Disney swung the franchise hard in the other direction with the next film, The Rise of Skywalker, in open attempt to reverse what Johnson had done.

Star Wars is a tricky franchise to predict, though. Three years later the vibe surrounding The Last Jedi feels a lot friendlier. Maybe that's because Johnson's achievements look a lot better to what fans got with The Rise of Skywalker; or maybe, like the Prequels, time and less online attention has just allowed a more vocal fanbase to grow.

Either way, it's nice to Rian Johnson getting this much love online for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as the film ages another year.

Thank You, Rian

That may be all that needs to be said. Johnson deserves to hear it. 

So Beautiful

Rian Johnson's visual achievement with Star Wars: The Last Jedi only gets more apparent with age. 

Brought The Joy Back

Johnson doing something unique, bold, and new with Star Wars was exactly the spirit that some fans needed to see, to rekindle their love of the franchise. 

Spark That Lit The Fire

Seriously, we haven't heard this kind of poetry from the soul since Star Wars first hit theaters. Rian Johnson inspired that. 

Creating The Magic

Here's a look at Rian Johnson creating one of the most memorable Star Wars movies of all time. 

Long Stan The King

There a lot of Star Wars fans who will forever celebrate Rian Johnson as one of Star Wars' great visionaries. No amount of Internet trolling can drown that out. 

MASTERPIECE

Tweet sent. And received. Loud and clear. Especially Today

Couldn't Appreciate The Great

Time may validate Rian Johnson's work, but it also highlights the injustice of the backlash to The Last Jedi

More Coming???

Rian Johnson has been calmly waiting in the wings of Lucasfilm for his next directing opportunity. Could we be hearing more soon? That Disney Investor Day event didn't mention anything, but we have hope...

The Force Is With Us All

The main message and theme of The Last Jedi still endure: The Force is with us all. You don't have to be a Skywalker to be a hero. 

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. 

