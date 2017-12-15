Star Wars Fans Are Celebrating Rian Johnson on The Last Jedi's 3rd Anniversary

Star Wars fans are celebrating director Rian Johnson's achievement with The Last Jedi, on the 3rd anniversary of the film's release. Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters on December 15, 2017, and quickly became one of the most divisive chapters of the Star Wars Saga ever released. People either loved or hated the bold attempt that Johnson made to push the franchise forward into new territory - both narratively and visually. The Last Jedi would cause such an uproar that Disney swung the franchise hard in the other direction with the next film, The Rise of Skywalker, in open attempt to reverse what Johnson had done.

Star Wars is a tricky franchise to predict, though. Three years later the vibe surrounding The Last Jedi feels a lot friendlier. Maybe that's because Johnson's achievements look a lot better to what fans got with The Rise of Skywalker; or maybe, like the Prequels, time and less online attention has just allowed a more vocal fanbase to grow.

Either way, it's nice to Rian Johnson getting this much love online for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as the film ages another year.