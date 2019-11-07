Star Wars Reveals What Happens With Finn and Rose After Their Kiss in The Last Jedi

When it comes to the Star Wars saga, Lucasfilm has been carefully unveiling the events leading up to the final film in the Skywalker Saga. Some Marvel Comics have teased what happens after the surviving members of the Resistance escape Crait on the Millennium Falcon, but we still haven’t seen much in the lead up to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But the new book called Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse, we finally find out what happens to our ragtag group of heroes after the devastating events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The book also reveals what happens with Finn, Rose Tico, and Rey, revealing the outcome of this budding love triangle before the new movie hits theaters.

During one scene in the book where Poe Dameron is recruiting allies to journey to Coruscant, he approaches Finn to join him in his journey and interrupts an intimate conversation the former Stormtrooper is having with Rey.

The narration focuses on Poe’s perspective, showing that he notes Finn’s closeness with Rey, but she quickly shuffles off when Poe enters the room. Poe asks if anything is going on with Rey, but Finn states that they are just friends. Then Poe follows up by asking what’s going on with Rose, and Finn says something similar.

He admits that their kiss shared on Crait was just a moment, but that they’ve both decided to pursue a friendship instead.

So there you go, Poe and Finn shippers, there’s still hope for you yet. In fact, this book is loaded with subtext that makes it clear Finn and Poe care deeply for each other, though it doesn’t go beyond a close friendship.

Finn actor John Boyega has long teased fans over his love of the shipping between his character and Poe. We’ll see if that finally happens in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Check out the synopsis for Star Wars: Resistance Reborn below:

“The Resistance is in ruins. In the wake of their harrowing escape from Crait, what was once an army has been reduced to a handful of wounded heroes. Finn, Poe, Rey, Rose, Chewbacca, Leia Organa—their names are famous among the oppressed worlds they fight to liberate. But names can only get you so far, and Leia’s last desperate call for aid has gone unanswered.

“From the jungles of Ryloth to the shipyards of Corellia, the shadow of the First Order looms large, and those with the bravery to face the darkness are scattered and isolated. If hope is to survive, the Resistance must journey throughout the galaxy, seeking out more leaders—including those who, in days gone by, helped a nascent rebellion topple an empire. Battles will be fought, alliances will be forged, and the Resistance will be reborn.”

Star Wars: Resistance Reborn is now available.